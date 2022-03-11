St. Patrick’s Day parade shifts to Sunday; Lawyer to talk about Sandy Hook lawsuit; Kevin’s Fund

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade moved to Sunday; beware road closures

Humanists to discuss Sandy Hook families’ successful lawsuit against Remington Arms

Kevin’s Fund dinner planned

Parade moved to Sunday

Norwalk’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been rescheduled to Sunday due to expected inclement weather.

Road will be in effect at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday Mar. 12, according to the Norwalk Police Department. The roads are expected to “immediately open once the parade has passed through.”

Rte. 136 Fort Point Street at Seaview Avenue

Washington Street at Water Street

Washington Street at South Main Street

Marshall Street at North Main Street

Ann Street at North Main Street

North Main Street at West Avenue

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, proceed up Washington Street onto North Main Street and end at Pine Street.

‘People’s advocate’ to offer details on Remington lawsuit win

The Sandy Hook Elementary School victims’ families’ successful suit against Remington Arms will be discussed online by the suit’s lead attorney, avowed “people’s advocate” Josh Koskoff, at 7 p.m. Monday March 14, according to a news release from sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC). Koskoff will speak about Remington’s attempts to avoid responsibility, legalities affecting the case, and future ramifications. The public is invited to attend. Free registration is at bit.ly/hffcWIND.

Koskoff, who has won record-setting medical malpractice suits in Connecticut, also represents Sandy Hook families suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for falsely characterizing the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax. He has also filed suit against eight companies whose assault weapons were allegedly used in Las Vegas in America’s worst mass shooting ever.

Kevin’s Fund event

The Kevin M. Eidt Memorial Scholarship Fund’s 2022 Benefit Dinner Dance is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday April 9 at the Shore and Country Club, located at 220 Gregory Blvd., East Norwalk, according to a news release. Presentation of the fund’s 26th annual Norwalk High School $100,000 scholarship will accompany a cocktail hour, silent auction, music by the Norwalk High School String quartet, dinner and dancing. Call (203) 846-9718 or email [email protected] for info about tickets, sponsorship, or donations.

Kevin’s Fund, a 501(c)(3) program honoring NHS 1996 co-valedictorian Kevin M. Eidt who died from cardiac arrest while a freshman at Boston College, is said to have awarded over $2.5 million in scholarships to Norwalk High School students since its 1996 inception. The fund’s website is www.KevinsFund.org.