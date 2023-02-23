St. Patty’s Grand Marshal; Kids event; Malta House

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Collins to lead parade

Norwalk Police Emerald Society co-founder Brendan Collins is named Grand Marshal of the City’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to a news release praising “his willingness to give back to the community.”

A Brien McMahon graduate holding a dual BS in Criminal Justice and Public Administration from the University of Central Florida, Collins became a Norwalk Police Officer in 2007, ultimately rising to the rank of detective. In 2015, he co-founded and was elected president of the Norwalk Police Emerald Society, a 501(c)3 promoting Irish cultural heritage among police, firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers. After winning many commendations including Norwalk Police Officer of the Year, a Chief’s Letter of Recognition, and the Irish Echo Law & Order Blue Line Award in New York City, he left the NPD for a slot in the Department of Justice. Collins now lives in New Jersey with his wife Melissa and two children.

The parade will start at Veteran’s Park, located at 42 Seaview Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday March 11, and will proceed through South Norwalk.

Educational trivia events for kids

“The Magical Mystical World of U.S. Civics” is the theme of two upcoming free State-sponsored trivia events fostering civic engagement. A news release promises rollicking fun for kids and teens age seven and up, with pizza and beverages from 5:30 until 6 p.m., then trivia from 6 until 7. It will happen on Monday Feb. 27 at the Norwalk Public Library SoNo branch, 10 Washington St., and again on Wednesday March 15 at the library’s Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave. You need to RSVP by email to Arienne at [email protected]

Malta House director moving on

After six years as Malta House’s executive director, during which the 501(c)(3) pregnant and parenting mothers’ support organization got a major funding increase, Carey Dougherty will resign at the end of March. She is moving with her family to California, where she’ll take the reins at an unnamed nonprofit.

Dougherty said, “I leave Malta House with a heavy heart, knowing that it is poised for even greater things and a future that has never been brighter. Working at Malta House has been a highlight of my career. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve our mothers and babies, and to get to know and work alongside so many wonderful people who I will always consider friends.”

“Carey’s legacy has been nothing short of exemplary,” says Board Chair Kim Petrone. “Her vision and leadership have enabled Malta House to realize its mission during a particularly pivotal time. Chief among her accomplishments was oversight of a $5 million capital campaign that allowed us to move to a significantly larger facility that increased our capacity by 50%, enabling us to help more mothers in need and expand our services. The long-term strategic plan that was recently approved provides a clear framework for delivering on our mission and values for supporting mothers in need through expanded operations and programming, and It also ensures a smooth transition for Carey’s successor.”

According to a news release, the Norwalk facility is Connecticut’s only transitional living program offering moms and their babies complete long-term support and has provided 8,800 nights of shelter since its 1998 inception.

A search firm has been engaged to find Dougherty’s replacement.

SoNo resident promoted at CastleKeep

SoNo resident Lauren Quesada is named partner at CastleKeep Investment Advisors LLC, an independent Westport concern serving high net worth clients. Quesada, a Fairfield U. Dolan Business School alumnus, had been CastleKeep’s vice president-investments, and is also the firm’s investment and portfolio review committees vice chairwoman. In a news release, she said, “When I joined CastleKeep, I never expected to be with the same firm for over a decade, never mind being made a partner. I’ve been presented many opportunities within the firm to broaden my investment expertise. As a partner of the firm, I am inspired and looking forward to embrace further growth opportunities at CastleKeep. I am truly honored by the confidence and trust that the team has shown in me.”

The company’s CEO, Westporter Charlie Haberstroh said, “I formed CastleKeep 23 years ago to be a client-centered, conflict-free adviser to high and ultra-high net worth clients. I’m extremely pleased to announce Lauren’s appointment as partner. She is extremely talented and hardworking. In her 12 years with CastleKeep she has made invaluable contributions to our investment successes. In addition to her many positive attributes, Lauren has brought new perspectives and has added diversity to CastleKeep. We look forward to continue to benefit from her unique insights and to participate in her personal and professional growth as Partner.”

Lauren Quesada’s bio is at the CastleKeep website www.castlekeepadvisors.com. Email her at [email protected].

