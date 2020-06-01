Stamford judge rules against Milligan’s motion, POKO case to continue

NORWALK, Conn. – The judge in the POKO lawsuit has denied every argument made in Jason Milligan’s attempt to dismiss the case filed against him by the City and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency. Judge Charles Lee’s 36-page decision, handed down Wednesday, clears the way for the case against the embattled real estate mogul to go to trial.

“We are encouraged that the court has again summarily dismissed Jason Milligan’s attempts to delay or dismiss this case. In fact, the court has ruled against the Milligan defendants and found in favor of the city at every stage of this case,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

Milligan is under fire due to his purchase in 2018 of five properties that were slated to be part of the Wall Street Place mixed-use development, commonly called “POKO.” The properties were under a Land Disposition Agreement between the Redevelopment Agency and a POKO-successor entity, an LDA which gave the Redevelopment Agency the right to review and approve their potential sale. Milligan, who has said the LDA is not well-written, proceeded with the purchase after being warned by the City not to.

Although Milligan says he expected that the purchase would give him “a seat at the table” for discussions as a party to the LDA, the City and Redevelopment instead filed a lawsuit against him and Richard Olson of POKO Partners.

Milligan is accused of unfair trade practices, tortious interference and unjust enrichment. He has ridiculed the remedy sought by the plaintiffs, a reversal of the sale, asking how that could occur given that POKO is broke. POKO is hardly a viable redeveloper, Milligan argues.

Lee’s decision states that reversing the sale is indeed a legal possibility. Further, Lee wrote, if the plaintiff’s descriptions are correct, Milligan interfered with legal contracts intended to lift the area, resulting in losses by the plaintiffs.

While Lee specified the need for every legal argument to be considered in light of the importance of redeveloping Norwalk’s struggling downtown, he went on to conclude that if the events are as described by the plaintiffs, Milligan and his legal entities have “engaged in an improper scheme to subvert the purposes of the LDA.”

Those events include Milligan encumbering the property with an additional mortgage after buying it, Lee’s summation said, reviewing the plaintiff’s allegation that Milligan sought to have one legal entity he owns foreclose on a mortgage issued to another of his legal entities, to escape the transfer restrictions set forth in the LDA.

Milligan’s attorney, David Rubin, downplayed the significance of the Lee’s statements. The judge is assuming all facts as stated are correct, for the defined legal purpose of the motion to strike, he said.

Rilling said, “We believe very strongly in our position, as we have from the very beginning. This has been a long process, but this latest court decision further validates the time and effort we have put forward to protect the rights of taxpayers. We have been, and continue to be, willing to have a reasonable discussion for a reasonable settlement. In the meantime, this case will continue to move forward as planned.”

“I have been open to reasonable settlements from the beginning and I remain open,” Milligan said in an email.

Asked whether the ruling constituted a major setback, Milligan wrote, “Over the course of a 2 year legal battle, losing 1 motion to strike after winning 2 or 3 others is hardly a ‘major legal setback.’”

Research showed, however, that he has not won any motions to strike in the lawsuit.

Is it a ‘big loss’?

In January, Milligan sent a taunting email to Citibank, the target of a separate, related lawsuit he has filed. Citibank had filed a motion to strike and the court had denied the arguments. Milligan called the decision a “big loss” for the company.

Two attorneys who have no connection to the case agreed with Rubin’s characterization of a motion to strike, saying it’s difficult to win such a motion in Connecticut.

“A Motion to Strike is a motion filed in the infancy of a litigation, prior to the defendant even filing an Answer to the Complaint,” Rubin wrote. “In a Motion to Strike, a Judge must assume all allegations in a Complaint are true and accurate, without regard to their actual truth. Further, the Judge must construe all allegations broadly to support the claim.”

Lee’s order “does not make a factual finding but rather says that IF the alleged facts are true,” an outside attorney said, agreeing with Rubin’s wording. “Judge Lee correctly did not make any fact finding as it would be improper to do on a motion to strike. He just ASSUMES the pleaded facts to be true for the purposes of ruling on a motion to strike.”

Attorney Sarah McIntee also said Rubin is correct. Since a motion to strike is “a pleading filed at the outset of a litigation, prior to any discovery being done (discovery is the formal fact finding stage when parties exchange documents and evidence), the court looks at the pleadings in a light most favorable to the moving party and assumes for the purpose of the motion that if allowed to proceed the moving party would uncover facts that would support their allegations,” she wrote.

She continued, “As a result, it truly is a pleading that is based on whether the complaint is legally sufficient- did you plead all of the elements of a cause of action? Or are you missing one? Because if you were, arguably you could never succeed on the merits. The facts only are considered to determine whether the pleading is legally sufficient. There is no consideration given at this time about the merit of the facts or whether they are persuasive.”

The decision follows a lengthy hearing on the plaintiff’s request for a temporary injunction, preventing Milligan from selling or altering the properties. An injunction was eventually agreed upon by the parties, with Milligan saying that he had already done what he wanted to do with the parcels.

Lee has thus heard many facts in the case. His decision includes six pages of detailed summary of the stalled development’s origins and actions taken by Milligan.

Legal costs for all of the Milligan-related lawsuits topped $714,000 as of March 9.

POKO ILSR 20-0527 decision on motion to strike Milligan

Excerpt of POKO ILSR 20-0527 decision on motion to strike Milligan – history, alleged illegal transfers