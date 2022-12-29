Stamford man charged with manslaughter in Nov. 27 Norwalk car crash

NORWALK, Conn. — The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly one-car accident Nov. 27 has been arrested, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25 of 14 Seaton Road, Stamford

Charges: Manslaughter 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of drugs and/or alcohol

Bond: $750,000

The report of an accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street came into Norwalk Combined Dispatch at 8:06 a.m. Nov. 27, police said. Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Services were dispatched and found Oscar Valdovinos, 19, of Norwalk dead at the scene. Three people were taken to Norwalk Hospital.

“The Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit assumed the investigation,” a news release said. “Investigators interviewed victims and witnesses, collected evidence and executed search warrants. As a result of their investigation an arrest warrant was issued for the driver, Erles Ismael Aguilera.”

Aguilera was arrested Wednesday at Norwalk Police headquarters.