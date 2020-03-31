Stamford surpasses Norwalk as #1 in CT COVID-19 cases

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is no longer leading the state in COVID-19 positive tests, according to State documents. Stamford now has 401, while Norwalk is listed as having 302.

Stamford added 244 positive cases on Tuesday, more than doubling its total. The Stamford Advocate reports that Stamford received a large volume of test results at once.

Norwalk has had the most positive cases in the state since March 24. The recent statistics:

March 27

Danbury 85

Norwalk 105

Stamford 76

March 28

Danbury 123

Norwalk 139

Stamford 86

March 29

Danbury 182

Norwalk 226

Stamford 126

March 30

Danbury 218

Norwalk 271

Stamford 157

March 31

Danbury 223

Norwalk 302

Stamford 401

Norwalk Director of Health Deanna D’Amore did not immediately return an email asking why Norwalk no longer leads the state in COVID-19 positive cases.

Results have not included those from private labs. Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the state had held back on testing due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) but had ramped it back up again.