Stamford surpasses Norwalk as #1 in CT COVID-19 cases
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is no longer leading the state in COVID-19 positive tests, according to State documents. Stamford now has 401, while Norwalk is listed as having 302.
Stamford added 244 positive cases on Tuesday, more than doubling its total. The Stamford Advocate reports that Stamford received a large volume of test results at once.
Norwalk has had the most positive cases in the state since March 24. The recent statistics:
March 27
- Danbury 85
- Norwalk 105
- Stamford 76
March 28
- Danbury 123
- Norwalk 139
- Stamford 86
March 29
- Danbury 182
- Norwalk 226
- Stamford 126
March 30
- Danbury 218
- Norwalk 271
- Stamford 157
March 31
- Danbury 223
- Norwalk 302
- Stamford 401
Norwalk Director of Health Deanna D’Amore did not immediately return an email asking why Norwalk no longer leads the state in COVID-19 positive cases.
Results have not included those from private labs. Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the state had held back on testing due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) but had ramped it back up again.