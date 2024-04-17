Starts today! Norwalk Conservatory production of “Cabaret”

“Cabaret” runs through April 20th. Poster via Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts.

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts offers up its production of Cabaret starting today, Wednesday April 17, through Saturday April 20 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill Street #3, Bridgeport. According to a news release, Conservatory principals Daniel Loftus George and Ricky Loftus George are director and choreographer respectively. Musical director is Fredrick Feeney.

The 1966 Kander-Ebb hit musical ran on Broadway for 1,166 performances. It’s been successfully revived numerous times, and it spawned a major hit movie in 1972.

Get tickets at CABARET — The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts

Founded in 2018, The Norwalk Conservatory offers a comprehensive two-year training program readying its students for work in theater, film and TV. Their website is at The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts