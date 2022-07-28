State Bond Commission plans $4.5 million for Norwalk parks

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s parks are set for another boost – $4.5 million in State funding.

The State Bond Commission is poised to approve a $4.5 million “grant-in-aid to the Town of Norwalk Park System for improvements to several town parks” at its Friday meeting. This comes on the heels of Norwalk announcing a plan to spend $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on parks.

In response to the expected State grant, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews issued this statement:

“Mayor Rilling applauds Governor Lamont and Senator Duff for their commitment to bringing funding to the City of Norwalk’s Park System through grant funding from the State Bond Commission.

“This funding would beautify our landscapes and upgrade several of our sports fields. It would provide additional funding for the Broad River Synthetic Field baseball complex’s design and improve park amenities at Irving Freese Park.

“Additionally, this funding would improve playgrounds such as Brookside Elementary School playground, Ludlow Park playground and Veterans Park playground by replacing equipment to increase safety and accessibility.

“Finally, we are grateful that this funding prioritizes the City’s sustainability and beautification initiatives by enhancing our recycling and garbage efforts at our Parks. This includes replacing our garbage receptacle system with a uniformed can system and adding in-ground cans and equipment at all our Regional Parks: Veterans Park, Calf Pasture Beach, Cranbury Park, Oyster Shell Park, Fodor Farm, and Taylor Farm Dog Park.”

The Broad River baseball complex has been an issue for years. It’s Norwalk Little League’s primary baseball field but there are no restrooms and no concession stands, then-Little League President Dan Balliett said in 2018, adding that there are only two porta potties for the 400 players who use the facility during the season.

Design for a new complex was funded with $95,000 in the 2019-20 capital budget but Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers said in April that the $2.5 million estimated to do the work is “not enough” and “we need to reassess this project.”

The State Bond Commission is expected to approve $34 million in funding that will continue Gov. Ned Lamont’s “priority of improving and increasing access to the outdoors for Connecticut residents in a number of ways,” a news release said.

The news release sums this up as:

“ $15 million to support repairs, maintenance, and new construction at various Connecticut State Parks statewide. (This funding is part of $51.5 million in the adopted state budget to address the backlog of state park infrastructure improvements needed across the system, augmented by $21.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.)

to support repairs, maintenance, and new construction at various Connecticut State Parks statewide. (This funding is part of $51.5 million in the adopted state budget to address the backlog of state park infrastructure improvements needed across the system, augmented by $21.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.) “ $10 million to provide open space grants for conservation and recreation purposes.

to provide open space grants for conservation and recreation purposes. “$9 million to support improvement and expansion of recreational trails, bikeways, greenways, pedestrian walkways, and more.”

In June, Norwalk leaders announced $2 million in ARPA funds would go toward improving three South Norwalk parks and the Kendall Elementary School playground.

Woods Matthews issued this statement:

“In Norwalk, the City and residents value our parks, green spaces, and incredible beaches, and the $2 million in ARPA funds going towards Norwalk’s Recreation and Parks Department compliments {cq} the potential funding from the State Bond Commission. The $2 million in ARPA funding is critical for helping our Department of Recreation and Parks keep up with and expand our parks and recreation services. This funding is going towards enhancing our playgrounds, improving field maintenance and modernizing our parks and recreation systems. Enhancements towards our playgrounds include replacing equipment at Bouton Park, Flax Hill Parks, and Kendell Playfields {cq} and a complete redesign and installation of playground equipment at Meadow Street Park Playground. The funding will also improve our field maintenance by providing new equipment for synthetic fields and supporting additional staff hours to complete maintenance of our fields and facilities.”

The investment funding comes ahead of the City approving a new Parks Master Plan.

Then-Director of Recreation and Parks Nick Roberts initiated a master plan process in September 2019 and the Common Council approved $249,975 for a consultant to lead the effort.

It had been nearly 20 years since the last parks master plan, Recreation and Parks Committee Chairwoman Darlene Young (D-District B) said in 2019. The City’s website offers a master plan from 1996.

The effort stalled due to COVID and “the uncertainty of how to handle the public meetings and things like that,” Roberts said in April 2021. The Council subsequently approved a contract with White Plains-based engineering consultants Kimley-Horn.

Outreach began in February and Stowers, who became Director in September, told Common Council members that he expected to have a draft for public review “by fall.”

A “deep engagement” with the community will help the City “get really a handle on what people really want for their recreation in Norwalk,” from facilities to parks, “the programmatic end of things” and “what kind of sports we want,” Stowers said. He predicted a “pretty comprehensive” plan derived from the feedback.

Woods Mathews said Wednesday, “We are on track to have a draft of the Master Plan in November.”