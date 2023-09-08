State closes fence opening over Merritt Parkway

An open fence, Thursday on the Grumman Avenue overpass. (Harold F. Cobin)

NORWALK, Conn. — State workers hustled to close a fence opening over the Merritt Parkway after NancyOnNorwalk alerted authorities to the dangerous condition Thursday.

The temporary patch with plastic fencing and caution tape went up around 1 p.m.

A repair, Thursday on the Grumman Avenue overpass. (Harold F. Cobin)

The Connecticut Department of Transportation rebuilt the Grumman Avenue overpass last year, removing the existing fencing on both sides. A Waters Construction supervisor said last year that the State could not install permanent replacement fencing until it received facsimile decorative railing, to replicate the historic bridge appearance as required.

Since then, various temporary fencing has been installed and removed on the overpass. Last week, new rolls of chain link fence were installed. But on Thursday, NoN noticed that a section on the west side of the overpass, the side opposite the sidewalk, was open. Although poles were installed in this area, no chain link fence was hung between them.

The overpass is on a walking route to Cranbury Elementary School, about four blocks away.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said at about noon that he would contact the State and Norwalk DPW.

ConnDOT Communications Manager Josh Morgan later said a state contractor made the temporary repairs to the overpass.

