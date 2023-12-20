State DPH touts high vaccination rate in Norwalk and Danbury

Children in the Norwalk and Danbury areas have Connecticut’s highest vaccination rate, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. A news release says that of kids born in 2020, 85% of those in Danbury/Brookfield/Newtown/Ridgefield and 83% of those in Norwalk/Westport/Weston/New Canaan/Wilton received all recommended vaccines by their second birthday.

This success stems partly from Norwalk’s Immunization Action Plan under which the City’s Health Department interfaces with doctors’ offices to support “CTWiz,” the state’s childhood vaccination registry where the doctors register vaccinations, and residents can see their records.

Norwalk’s Health Department teams up with Danbury’s Health and Human Services team to implement the plan. Plan Coordinator Pam Bates, RN/BSN said, “These high rates are a result of the dedicated medical providers in our communities who instituted such measures as vaccinating in parking lots in order to deliver care safely during the pandemic. Families were encouraged to keep regular well appointments so that young children could stay on track with their vaccinations.”

Danbury Health and Human Services Director Kara Prunty, MPA/MPH said “I’m immensely proud of the collaborative efforts behind the high vaccination rates for Danbury children. This success highlights our community’s dedication and the hard work of the Danbury Health Department. This achievement underscores the commitment of our team, the collaboration of pediatric health providers, and ongoing community support. We’re committed to a healthier future for our residents.”

Norwalk Health Director Deanna D’Amore, MPH, said, “Year after year, the Norwalk Health Department works hard to make sure Norwalkers receive their recommended vaccines, especially our youngest citizens. Even during challenging times like the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Health Department has seen success from its hard work.”