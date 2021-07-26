State names five ‘Independents for Norwalk’ hopefuls

NORWALK, Conn. — The State has registered five potential independent candidates for the ballot this fall, as part of Lisa Brinton’s drive to reestablish an independent party here.

All five would need to collect enough signatures on petitions to qualify for the ballot, and need to reach that goal by Aug. 4. Gabe Rosenberg, Communications Director for Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, released this list Friday to NancyOnNorwalk:

Christopher Andres Morales for Council District A

Anthony Scott Goodwin for Council District C

Heather Dunn for Council District D

Heatherlynn Coats Schneider for Council District E

Andrew Meyerson for Sixth Taxing District

Brinton has formed Independents for Norwalk as a political organization. Her initial press release didn’t describe what kind of organization it is and there is no political action committee (PAC) listed on the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) website.

Brinton said last week that she has a “full Board of Education slate and five Common Council candidates” ready to run under the Independents for Norwalk drive. She’s hoping to have 15 total candidates approved.

They’ll need to collect signatures equal to 1% of the total votes cast in the previous election for the office they’re seeking, according to Rosenberg.

Then, “After the election, we’ll be able to form a Town Committee and follow the same nominating process as the other two major parties,” Brinton said.

Dunn, Norwalk Assoc of Silvermine Homeowners (NASH) president, has been close to Brinton for years. She’s a Special Education transition teacher, according to her LinkedIn page. She also volunteers for the Red Cross and as part of the Norwalk Emergency Response Team.

NancyOnNorwalk could find no information online for the other Council candidates.

Meyerson is director of strategic accounts at Everyday Health Group, according to his LinkedIn page.

He’s also a former Rowayton Civic Association president.