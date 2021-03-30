State outlines medical conditions for priority access to COVID vaccine; clinics planned for high school students

Priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended, beginning Thursday, to people with sickle cell disease or Down syndrome, those who have received a solid organ transplant or are in the process of being treated for cancer, residents who have end stage renal failure and are on dialysis, and those who are patients of Connecticut Children’s or the Yale New Haven Children’s hospitals, Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration said.

Residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities will also be prioritized for “accelerated” access to the shot. Special clinics will be held to vaccinate those individuals in the coming days and weeks, officials said.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will open to all Connecticut residents 16 and older on Thursday. As of Monday, people 45 and older, along with frontline health care workers, child care employees and educational staff, can sign up for a shot.

The state said it is trying to provide speedier access for people with the five medical conditions it outlined as being a priority group. Physicians with the state’s major hospitals and health systems will begin reaching out to those people this week to schedule vaccine appointments. Some will be accommodated through special clinics.

The comorbidities were decided with input from the chief medical officers of many Connecticut hospitals, Lamont said. About 10,000 residents who have those conditions and are aged 16 to 44 will qualify for priority access.

The state’s list of underlying conditions is a departure from the broader qualifications highlighted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s list features cancer and Down syndrome, but it also includes obesity, diabetes (Type 1 and 2), liver disease, smoking and pregnancy, among other comorbidities.

“The CDC had a list; it was a very big list and included probably over a million people in the state of Connecticut,” Lamont said. “It was nothing that we thought we could deal with as a separate category.”

While Connecticut’s underlying health conditions aren’t considered a separate tier for eligibility, the process is designed to provide easier access for people who are medically vulnerable. Anyone with a comorbidity who doesn’t have a relationship with a hospital or health care system is asked to contact their primary care physician about scheduling an appointment.