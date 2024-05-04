State posts live feed of bridge demolition

The livestream at about 11:30 a.m. (Screenshot)

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has installed a webcam providing the public with a real-time, live video feed of the ongoing demolition of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge here.

You can visit it here.

“There is significant interest in this ongoing emergency project, and this live video feed will help in our mission of keeping the public informed of the latest conditions on the highway,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to view the video feed safely from home and do not attempt to travel to Norwalk to visit the scene up close. Let the crews do their jobs so the highway can get reopened as quickly as possible.”

The livestream at noon. (Screenshot)

Interstate 95 is closed between exits 14 and 16 due to the damage inflicted when a passenger vehicle sideswiped a fuel tanker, which then hit a tractor trailer. The tanker came to rest under the overpass, where it caught fire and engulfed the overpass in flames.

Officials have urged people not to drive in the area given the heavy traffic jams due to the closure.

ConnDOT livestream of bridge demolition.