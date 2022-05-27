State Rep. candidate explains misdemeanor convictions

NORWALK, Conn. – Luis Estrella is defending his record after becoming the Republican candidate for District 137 State Representative.

Estrella has two convictions listed on the State judicial website. He pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under a suspended license in 2016, and to failure to appear in 2013, according to the State.

Estrella, 33, confirmed that those are his convictions.

“The two ‘incidents’ that pop up are actually 1 ‘incident,’” he said in an email, explaining that a severe injury was part of the cause.

At the “ripe age of 23” he was working for a swimming pool company and was ticketed for running a no turn on red,” he said. “I told my manager and he said just give him the money since it was obviously my fault, and I did just that.”

Within days he hurt his back at work “and was essentially wheelchair bound and required back surgery,” he said. “Turns out my managers at the time did not pay said ticket like we had agreed on, either forgetfulness or spite, I’m not sure.”

Since he wasn’t aware the ticket hadn’t been paid and was preoccupied with the prospect of possibly never walking again, he “wasn’t as attentive” as he normally is, he said.

“After nonpayment I received a court date but since I was doing in-patient physical therapy, I was not receiving mail, so I missed the court date and thus the failure to appear,” he said. “Fast forward 3 years, I get pulled over for speeding and was made aware of my suspended license. Which I absolutely made right as soon as possible.”

The failure to appear stems from a Dec. 19, 2012, incident and Estrella’s conviction was on May 23, 2013.

The operating under a suspended license arrest was on April 8, 2016, and the verdict was delivered on July 26, 2016.

“I do believe I did the crime and paid the time. This should not follow me for the rest of my life,” Estrella said.

NancyOnNorwalk was made aware of the conviction Wednesday by a reader who left a comment. “Norwalk also deserves a new State Representative who follows the Laws of Connecticut and doesn’t act as if he {or} she is above those very Laws,” the anonymous commenter said.

On Thursday, another commenter mentioned Estrella’s legal history as shown online.

Estrella volunteered information about another incident that’s not on the State’s website.

An Oct. 10. 2008 article in The Hour states that Estrella and another man were arrested after an early morning fight in the Webster Street lot. They were both charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault, and Estrella was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

“I was 21 years old, first time in an actual night club and as were leaving there were some guys picking fights with everyone that walked by,” Estrella explained in a Wednesday email. “I specifically said, and the news article reflects this, ‘I don’t want any problems I just want to go home’ and he sucker punched me in the face. I did not get charged for the fight but for a collectors knife I had in my pocket and DID NOT use in the fight.”

The Norwalk Democratic Town Committee endorsed former Common Council member Kadeem Roberts as their candidate for the 137th seat. Roberts also has an arrest in his background, though there’s no record of it on the State judicial website. The December 2020 charges of assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a 911 call were dropped in September.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) also sought the DTC endorsement and has the right to challenge Robert’s endorsement by collecting enough signatures to force a primary. She hasn’t replied to an email asking about her intentions.

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells hasn’t replied to a Wednesday email asking if any candidates have come in seeking petitions to force a primary.

Republican Registrar Brian Smith said no Republicans have come in to get petitions.