State Rep seeks to aid drivers whose cars were damaged in Wilton

If your tires were damaged by Route 7 roadwork in Wilton, the state Department Of Transportation says you should have known to use alternate routes—despite the absence of any detour signs. The DOT has denied damage claims, but a news release says State Rep. Keith Denning (D-141) will go to bat for you in demanding a fair hearing.

Come to an information session on Wednesday July 26 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Comstock Community Center located at 180 School Road, Wilton in which Denning, who intends to press the issue with state officials, will advise you how to submit your claim.

Denning said “Because these repairs were delayed, many drivers were victims, these drivers deserve a serious response and, in most cases, reimbursement. I’m committed to their receiving fair treatment.”

He is said to be reachable at (860) 240-8585 or (800) 842-8267. Or email to [email protected].

