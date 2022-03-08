Stevenson running for Congress; Wood, Duff and Dathan also file campaign paperwork

NORWALK, Conn. — A local electoral roundup:

Stevenson seeks Republican endorsement for U.S. Rep.

Former Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson announced Monday that she’s running to represent Connecticut’s fourth Congressional District.

“Watching escalating international tensions come to a head with the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a startling reminder of how precious and fragile our own democratic republic is. Jayme stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and hopes for a swift end to the chaos abroad,” the news release said.

Stevenson, a Republican, was Darien’s First Selectman for a decade, before choosing not to run for reelection last year.

“Global tensions exacerbate growing domestic crises making today’s America unrecognizable to me. Skyrocketing food and gas prices, rising crime, mental health and education are all weighing on the hearts and minds of American families. Through all this, there is misplaced focus on extremism and click-bait headlines more than on coming together to find solutions to the serious problems we face. I know you share these same concerns. There is an alternative to the political insanity,” Stevenson is quoted as saying. “I have managed to bring people together in Darien, throughout the region and across the state over my 12 years of public service and to successfully lead through a global pandemic. Managing a local government, I worked to keep residents safe and to ensure a sustainable cost of living through responsible budgeting. I’m running for Congress to bring that same success as your experienced, steady voice in Washington.”

Stevenson has one competitor for the Republican endorsement at this point. Dr. Michael T. Goldstein announced in mid-February and, on his Facebook page, calls himself a “Physician Turned Attorney Turned Connecticut Congressional Candidate.”

“I am running to reform healthcare and the wrongs that I have experienced first hand as a physician which have plagued our country,” the Greenwich resident states on his campaign website.

A primary would be in August. The victor will seek to unseat U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich), who has held the post since Jan. 3, 2009.

“As I listen to our community members, I hear concerns over the rising cost of food, gas and healthcare, the deterioration of public safety and mental health as well as the crises in our public schools. People are longing for less government; one that works to protect our safety and freedom,” Stevenson is quoted as saying.

Stevenson ran unsuccessfully for the Republican Lt. Governor endorsement in 2018. She’s a former Standard and Poor’s bond analyst who’s been married for 35 years, mother to five and grandmother of two.

“From humble Pennsylvania roots, Jayme considers herself blessed to have had the benefit of a good public school education and a work ethic to make the most of whatever is in front of her. Many members of her family served in the military and she grew up with strong values and a proud identity as an American,” the news release said.

“Elections are about embracing the status quo or using your voice to create positive change. I am ready to connect, communicate and find better solutions for southwestern Connecticut,” Stevenson is quoted as saying. “I am running for Congress to bring principled, bridge-building leadership to Washington and to inspire healthier discussions that garner better results for Connecticut.”

Wood for Secretary of State

State Rep. Terri Wood (R-141) is seeking the Republican endorsement for Secretary of State. She joins a busy field of hopefuls, with two competitors for the Republican candidacy along with two Democrats, a Libertarian and an Independent seeking the post.

Wood announced this in mid-February with a letter to supporters:

“After seven terms serving as state representative for Norwalk and Darien, I’m deeply enthused to be shifting my energy and focus to a state-wide race for Secretary of the State.

“Serving as a state representative for Norwalk and Darien over the last thirteen years has been an extraordinary experience. To have been able to participate in our legislative process and engage in a multitude of key issues has been deeply rewarding. I’m proud of my legislative accomplishments and grateful for the trust placed in me by my constituents year after year.

“Why Secretary of the State…

“Representing Norwalk and Darien with common sense and pragmatism while demonstrating a bottom up approach to government reflective of the voices of the people — I’ve shown integrity and work best when I’m bringing good people together to solve complex issues.

“My broad experience in the local business, non-profit and community advocacy sectors combined with legislative experience on how government works and what accountable, transparent and bipartisan leadership looks like, I’m uniquely poised for the responsibilities of the Secretary of the State.

“Priorities as your Secretary of the State…

“Ensure confidence, integrity and security in our elections.

“Empower all citizens eligible to vote, to vote!

“Modernize election systems with respect to best practices.

“Simplify business filing procedures and fees. Set the stage for a more business friendly state.

“Communicate clearly and consistently all key elections and business processess. Collaborate closely with town clerks and town registrars of voters.

“My commitment is to provide good governance for all Connecticut residents — listening, learning and working collaboratively across the aisle. I’m always interested in your thoughts.”

Wood filed with the State in mid-January.

Thomas gives update

State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143) is one of the two Democrats seeking their party’s endorsement for Secretary of State.

“I think it’s been a long time probably since anyone from Norwalk has run for statewide office,” Thomas said Feb. 21 to the DTC. “I know I wasn’t 100% sure what to expect. But I do this: I talk in front of a lot of DTCs. On the average night I probably go to – luckily it’s virtual – probably go to four or five DTC meetings…but also do my legislative job and my other jobs, since the legislature’s part time.”

She said, “I think my message of making government more accessible and focusing on civic education, civic engagement, transparency in government is something that is resonating with a lot of people.”

State Rep. Hilda Santiago (D-84) is also seeking the endorsement. A primary would be in August.

Duff, Dathan

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) is running for reelection. His candidacy paperwork was filed Jan. 19.

Duff recently told Democratic Town Committee members that he needs to both raise $17,300 and get 300 contributions from the district. He’s raised the $17,300 and was looking for $5 donations to meet the 300 total contributors.

Duff has been in the State Senate since 2005.

State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142) has also filed papers to run for reelection.

The New Canaan resident first won election in 2018, unseating former Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman Fred Wilms, then defeating him again in 2020.