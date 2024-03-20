Quantcast

Stew Leonard’s Apple Crisp is recalled

Another voluntary bakery product recall at Stew Leonard’s is in effect.   Two items sold in the bakery department at all seven Stew’s stores between August 28, 2023  and March 8, 2024 could cause you to suffer “a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if you’re allergic or severely sensitive to milk or eggs.  That’s according to a news release from Connecticut’s  Department of Consumer Protection, Food Standards and Product Safety Division (DCP) which says that no resulting illnesses have been reported thus far.

The Apple Crisp Made With Honeycrisp Apples might contain undeclared  milk, and the No Sugar Added Apple Pie might contain undeclared eggs.  

According to the DCP, “Customers who have purchased these products should bring the product back to Stew Leonard’s customer service for a full refund.”

