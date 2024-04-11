Still need help with your taxes? Here’s how to get (free) help

Free in-person or online tax help from IRS-certified volunteers is available by appointment in Norwalk through April 15, under the auspices of tax service SimplifyCT. You can get help either in English or Spanish. According to a news release, the program is “the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax assistance service and is available to all individuals regardless of income or age.

Here’s the weekly in-person schedule. You must have an appointment, so make yours by calling the listed phone number:

Tuesdays from 1:30 until 7 p.m. at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. Make appointment at (860) 590-8910.

Wednesdays from noon until 5 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, 10 Washington Street. Make appointment at (203) 899-2790.

Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Avenue. Make appointment at (203) 899-2780.

Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road. Make appointment at (203) 847-3115.

Saturdays from noon until 5 p.m. at either Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Avenue. Make appointment at (203) 899-2780, or Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, 10 Washington Street. Make appointment at (203) 899-2790.

To make an online appointment, call (860) 590-8910, or go to https://simplifyct.org

You must bring these documents to your appointment:

Identity documentation:

A government-issued photo ID.

Social Security or ITIN numbers for each taxpayer and dependent.

Bank account/routing numbers (blank check preferable) if expecting a refund.

All 2023 income report forms that you received:

SSA1099 if you were paid Social Security benefits.

W-2(s) from your employer(s). • W-2G from gambling winnings.

1099G from unemployment compensation payments.

1099s: Bank interest, stock dividends, retirement distributions, broker statements.

Other important documents:

If itemizing deductions, receipts for expenses such as taxes paid (real estate, vehicle) and charitable contributions, and verification of the original purchase price of sold assets (home, stocks).

Form 1095-A if health insurance was from the Access Health Connecticut Marketplace.

Preferably, for reference, a copy of last year’s (TY 2021) return.

Mayor Rilling said “The City of Norwalk is pleased to partner with IRS-Certified volunteers who have been serving our community for years. This tax assistance service is free and available to anyone in the community who needs help filing and preparing their tax returns.”