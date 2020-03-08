With all the recent talk about the need to combat climate change, I’ve been convinced. Yes my friends, the science is settled and it is now indisputable that something must be done immediately to prevent the absolute guaranteed climate disaster currently threatening the human race.

Since you are justifiably concerned – you’re in luck.

I have started a new company to provide CARBON OFFSETS to help those people who currently create more green-house gases than their share.

Let’s start with the facts:

It is a FACT that all people who inhale consume life-giving oxygen.

It is a FACT that all people who exhale emit Carbon Dioxide – a pre-eminent green-house gas.

It is a FACT that Carbon Dioxide levels in the atmosphere have INCREASED in the last 50 years.

It is a FACT that anyone who works out, plays sports, rides their bike, walks to work, or otherwise exerts themselves in any way – inhales and exhales more often than the average person.

Therefore – it is a FACT that active-type people are doing more damage to the planet than the non-active-type people.

So…

Since I care, I’ve created a new company called – “Stop the Carbon Adding Menace, Inc.” (SCAM, Inc.). I have hired environmentally friendly activists who are required NOT to exert themselves in ANY WAY for at least eight hours a day. This “non-activity” offers a concerned and caring person an opportunity to offset their “Carbon Footprint” by “trading” their excessive production of global warming gases with my non-threatening, pro-planet, dedicated, “People Of Truth And Thoughtful Of Environmental Safety (a.k.a. POTATOES).

All “POTATOES” are mandated by my strict company policy to remain ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY by sitting or lying down on their personally designated “Company Occupiable Units w/ Cushioned Headboards (a.k.a. “COUCH”) for the entire length of a work day. This (in)action will allow my POTATOES to remain on the COUCH thus slowing their breathing patterns and reducing the amount of human created carbon dioxide all while diminishing the willful destruction of life sustaining oxygen.

P.S. – Overtime is encouraged.

I started a company to SAVE THE PLANET – But what can you do you ask?

First – Admit the FACTS noted above are accurate (you do admit the facts above are accurate, don’t you?)

Second – Admit CLIMATE CHANGE is a serious problem (you do admit that CLIMATE CHANGE is a serious problem, don’t you?)

Third – Admit that you care and that you want to commit to actually doing something about CLIMATE CHANGE (you do admit to caring and you do want to actually do something about CLIMATE CHANGE don’t you?)

Then here’s your chance to actually DO SOMETHING about it –

For payments of only $50/hour you can SAVE THE PLANET by hiring one of my dedicated COUCH POTATOES to offset your destructive “extra carbon producing activities.” I can assure you that your personal POTATO will be assigned exclusively to you so you can maintain your current active lifestyle while OFFSETTING the negative impacts resulting from your GLOBAL DESTROYING gasses.

Martin Tagliaferro