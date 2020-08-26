Storm debris pickup, Norwalk ‘Six’ in a film, playtime for toddlers

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Clean up time

Norwalk storm debris will be picked up citywide (except in the Sixth Taxing District) by the DPW starting Mon. August 31, according to a press release. All material must be curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday. The trucks will only make one pass per street, and won’t return.

Some normal yard waste pickup rules will be waived:

Branches and brush don’t need to be tied or cut to 4 foot lengths.

don’t need to be tied or cut to 4 foot lengths. Logs will be collected.

will be collected. Leaf bag contents will be emptied into the trucks, and the bags will not be taken.

Debris can be neatly stacked or placed in empty garbage cans.

DPW workers won’t enter private property, and the trucks won’t go onto private streets.

Lifelong friendship

A new documentary filmed in Norwalk, The Sexy Six: A Story of Lifelong Friendship will have its premiere online Friday, Sept. 25 thru Sunday Oct. 4, according to a press release from the Norwalk Historical Society. A Zoom talk with the film’s award-winning director Kathy Drasky is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 1.

The Sexy Six are Norwalk factory workers’ daughters who have maintained their friendship over the years, progressing from Norwalk High Class of 1951 through careers, marriage, and motherhood. Shot on an iPhone, the film intersperses present-day interviews with family photos, home movies, and Norwalk history.

Registration is required to view the film and join the talk. There is no charge. To register and learn more about the film and the accompanying Sexy Six Cookbook, go here.

To see the trailer and learn more about the film, visit this webpage.

Information about The Norwalk Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org

Email [email protected]

Phone (203) 846-0525.

YMCA offers two hour program for tots

Toddler Time is a drop-off enrichment program held 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m., where children ages 18 months to 3 years enjoy storytime, singing, arts & crafts, and free play, according to a press release. Maximum class size is 8, with a teacher/student ratio of 1:4. The class schedule mirrors that of Darien Public Schools. Classes are at the Darien/Norwalk YWCA, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien.

Fall registration is now open. To register or learn more, go here or call (203) 655 2535.