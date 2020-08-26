Storm sends Norwalk into its third August electricity deficit

NORWALK, Conn. — The power went out again Tuesday in Norwalk, this time due to a fast moving storm.

Eversource reported 3,199 of its Norwalk customers, or just over 10 percent, without power at 7:30 p.m. The outages were all over the city.

The storm was moving at about 40 miles an hour with 60 mile-an-hour gusts. The Cranbury section was pounded for about 15 minutes.

The outage came about 24 hours after an explosion at the New Canaan Avenue substation knocked out the power for 17,000 Norwalk customers. That followed the long term outage many Norwalkers experienced due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Last night’s issue was very frustrating to people who spent seven days or eight days without power, right after the storm. And it became a ‘Here we go again,'” Mayor Harry Rilling said during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.

“It’s a pretty unnerving and I think everyone’s nerves are pretty frazzled after all of the outages with Isais,” Council President Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said.

Rilling attributed Tuesday’s outage to several lightning strikes in the city.

“The last I knew there were two major pockets of about 1000 customers each and a couple of minor pockets with two or 300 customers,” he said, at about 7:45 p.m.

Eversource reported 1,020 customers without power at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The company is under fire for the poor response to Isais, with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) suggesting that perhaps the behemoth company should be broken into smaller “more responsive” entities.

“We’ve been in contact with (Eversource) over the past couple of weeks for several reasons,” Rilling said. “… We’ve been assured, and we expect them to deliver, we’ve been assured that they’re going to have adequate staffing and to make sure that they that they get power restored as quickly as possible.”

