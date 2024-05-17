Students to celebrate CMS 40th anniversary Olympic Torch run

Columbus Magnet School Olympic Torch Run, 1984

Alumni of Columbus Magnet School (now renamed Concord Magnet School) can mark the 40th Anniversary of Norwalk’s Olympic Torch Run by taking a relaxed ceremonial lap around their alma mater’s field, located at Ponus Middle School, 21 Hunters Lane. Norwalk at 9 a.m. on Friday May 24. According to a news release, Magnet School Physical Education Teacher Smith Mowry is organizing the event.

Physical education teacher Tom Kretsch started Columbus Magnet’s Torch Run tradition in 1984, with fourth and fifth graders carrying handmade facsimile Olympic torches on a 21-mile relay course passing every Norwalk school.

In 1996, after assembling the entire school community to watch the actual Olympic Torch travel through Norwalk on its way to the Atlanta Summer Games, Kretsch established the quadrennial tradition of students running a relay-style course around the city passing each school. Upon learning from Kretsch about the Norwalk run, the U.S. Olympic Committee sent the school an authentic Olympic torch, one of only 200 extant.

