Summer camp registrations Monday; ‘South Pacific’ next weekend; library events
NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk announcements:
- Expanded summer camp will cost more, replace PF camp
- ‘South Pacific’ to be showcased by Symphony, Maritime Aquarium
- February library events
Rec & Parks announces summer camp expansion – and price hike
Play & Learn Summer Camp for Norwalk youngsters ages 6-14 has been completely overhauled and expanded to five locations for the 2020 season, according to a press release. Camp schedule is 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekdays from June 29 to August 7.
The release states that Play & Learn campers will enjoy sports, games, arts exploration, performance arts, pool and beach time, field trips and adventures, plus weekly themes and special events. All site directors are said to be camp programming experts drawn from the ranks of teachers, recreation professionals, and school support staff members.
Play & Learn is operated by Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department, helmed by director Nick Roberts, and will replace the Personal Fulfillment Camp (PF Camp) formerly operated by Norwalk Public Schools.
Play & Learn has operated at a loss in recent years, the press release said. In setting the 2020 fee, City staff researched other public and private camps in the area, settling on an amount which is lower than other program fees while sufficient to enable a high-quality camping experience.
The season fee is $900. Aftercare until 5:30 p.m. can be had for $150, and week-long options are available as well. Payment plans are accepted through the Recreation and Parks office. Registration begins online at nwlk.norwalkct.org and in-person at Norwalk City Hall on Monday Feb. 3, and will remain open until June 12, or when all camps are full. Online payment plans and sibling discounts are available through May 22, 2020. A $200 non-refundable deposit is required at the time of registration. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Recreation Superintendent Sandy Korkatzis at [email protected], or by visiting norwalkct.org/recreationandparks.
Norwalk Symphony to perform tunes from ‘South Pacific’
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific: In Concert” will be performed by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jonathan Yates in conjunction with New Paradigm Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 8 in the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave.
Starring performers will be Emily Kristen Morris, Luke Scott, Cidalia Kettles, Benjamin Howes, and Patrick Conaghan. Advance tickets range from $25 to $50 (students $10), with extra pre-concert and intermission reception options available. Buy online at www.NorwalkSymphony.org. All tickets at the door will be $50.
Earlier that day, at noon and 3 p.m., in honor of the concert, the Maritime Aquarium will screen a 40-minute IMAX feature “Journey to the South Pacific”, showing sea creatures of West Papua. Before the 3 p.m. screening, Aquarium President Jason Pattis, will draw upon his leadership experience at World Wildlife Fund, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the Wildlife Conservation Society to speak on conservation efforts in the South Pacific. According to a press release, Aquarium members will get a 10 percent discount on advance concert ticket purchases (learn how at www.maritimeaquarium.org/ membership.), and all advance ticket holders can enjoy a special pre-show pre fixe dinner at either La Calle Arepas Bar, Paella Restaurant & Tapas Wine Bar, or Evarito’s Mexican Kitchen.
February happenings at SoNo Branch Library
These events were announced in a press release. All are free and open to the public. The library is at 10 Washington St.
- Saturday Feb. 8, 1-3 p.m. Let’s Talk at SoNo. In the style of TED talks, award-winning career trainer and diversity consultant Simone Morris will discuss what it takes to have a successful career and take leadership in all aspects of one’s life. Register here or at (203) 899 2790 ext. 15901
- Tuesday Feb. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. SPED Matters Workshop. An all-Spanish program in which bi-lingual education consultant Nitza Diaz will help family members and caregivers understand their child’s needs and how to speak with their child’s teachers. A light supper will be available from 6-6:30 before the program starts. Register here or at (203) 899 2790 ext. 15901
- Saturday Feb. 15, 9-10 a.m. Interactive Charlotte’s Web. Story Explorers presents an interactive adventure based on E.B. White’s beloved tale of Charlotte the Spider’s efforts to save her friend Wilbur the Pig from being slaughtered. Children will engage in activities directly related to the themes of the novel. Register here or at (203) 899 2790 ext. 15903
- Saturday Feb.22, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jo-Ann Clayborne Fourth Annual Art Show. Using feathers, fabric, wood, dried flowers and other elements, nationally-known artist and art instructor Clayborne combines mixed media with vibrant colors. Countless Fairfield County art students have benefitted from her “Paint, Draw & More!” classes for over 10 years, and she was prominently featured in Furnishing Magazine’s article, “Up Against the Wall”. Register here or at (203) 899 2790 ext. 15901