Summer camp registrations Monday; ‘South Pacific’ next weekend; library events

‘South Pacific’ to be showcased by Symphony, Maritime Aquarium

February library events

Play & Learn Summer Camp for Norwalk youngsters ages 6-14 has been completely overhauled and expanded to five locations for the 2020 season, according to a press release. Camp schedule is 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekdays from June 29 to August 7.

The release states that Play & Learn campers will enjoy sports, games, arts exploration, performance arts, pool and beach time, field trips and adventures, plus weekly themes and special events. All site directors are said to be camp programming experts drawn from the ranks of teachers, recreation professionals, and school support staff members.

Play & Learn is operated by Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department, helmed by director Nick Roberts, and will replace the Personal Fulfillment Camp (PF Camp) formerly operated by Norwalk Public Schools.

Play & Learn has operated at a loss in recent years, the press release said. In setting the 2020 fee, City staff researched other public and private camps in the area, settling on an amount which is lower than other program fees while sufficient to enable a high-quality camping experience.

The season fee is $900. Aftercare until 5:30 p.m. can be had for $150, and week-long options are available as well. Payment plans are accepted through the Recreation and Parks office. Registration begins online at nwlk.norwalkct.org and in-person at Norwalk City Hall on Monday Feb. 3, and will remain open until June 12, or when all camps are full. Online payment plans and sibling discounts are available through May 22, 2020. A $200 non-refundable deposit is required at the time of registration. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Recreation Superintendent Sandy Korkatzis at [email protected], or by visiting norwalkct.org/recreationandparks.

Norwalk Symphony to perform tunes from ‘South Pacific’

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific: In Concert” will be performed by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jonathan Yates in conjunction with New Paradigm Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 8 in the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave.

Starring performers will be Emily Kristen Morris, Luke Scott, Cidalia Kettles, Benjamin Howes, and Patrick Conaghan. Advance tickets range from $25 to $50 (students $10), with extra pre-concert and intermission reception options available. Buy online at www.NorwalkSymphony.org. All tickets at the door will be $50.

Earlier that day, at noon and 3 p.m., in honor of the concert, the Maritime Aquarium will screen a 40-minute IMAX feature “Journey to the South Pacific”, showing sea creatures of West Papua. Before the 3 p.m. screening, Aquarium President Jason Pattis, will draw upon his leadership experience at World Wildlife Fund, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the Wildlife Conservation Society to speak on conservation efforts in the South Pacific. According to a press release, Aquarium members will get a 10 percent discount on advance concert ticket purchases (learn how at www.maritimeaquarium.org/ membership.), and all advance ticket holders can enjoy a special pre-show pre fixe dinner at either La Calle Arepas Bar, Paella Restaurant & Tapas Wine Bar, or Evarito’s Mexican Kitchen.

February happenings at SoNo Branch Library

