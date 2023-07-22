Summer Jazz Concert Series kicks off

The Jim Mola Band will perform an outdoor concert at SONO 50 on Washington Street today Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. Mola’s show kicks off Norwalk’s 2nd Annual Summer Jazz Concert Series presented by the Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW).

The series will continue through August

Steve Clarke Band, Saturday July 29 at Ryan Park/Day Street

Jim Clark Band, Saturday, Aug. 5 at Ryan Park/Day Street

Pisani Music Band, Saturday, Aug. 12 at SONO 50 on Washington Street

Jay Hoggard Band Featuring Sherry Winston, Saturday, Aug. 19 at SONO 50 on Washington Street

Richie Giorgianni Band, Saturday, Aug. 26 at Ryan Park/Day Street

All shows start at 7 p.m. Rain dates TBD. According to a news release, cancellations will be postedby 5 p.m. at www.norwalkct.gov/2176/city-events-and-concerts

Mayor Rilling said, “Every Saturday through August, the City is hosting a series of free jazz concerts in SoNo with performances by a variety of talented musicians. The bands are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM and will take place at either Ryan Park or outside SONO 50. We encourage the community to come and enjoy themselves at our Jazz SoNo Concert Series this summer.”