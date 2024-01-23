Quantcast

Sumpter, Paskind, appointed to expanded Commissions

Then-Norwalk Zoning Commission Chairman Nate Sumpter in 2017. (File photo)

In November, Norwalk voters overwhelming approved a measure that included increasing the size of the Police and Fire Commissions to five members.

On Tuesday, the Common Council approved one member for each Commission, bringing them up to four members.

Former Zoning Commission Chairman Nate Sumpter was appointed to the Police Commission. Rabbi Ita Paskind of Congregation Beth El is joining the Fire Commission.

“This is my commitment to appointing a diverse Police Commission and a diverse Fire Department Commission, thinking you know, in terms of our equality and equity programs,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

The expansion came as part of the sweeping Charter Revision passed on the fall ballot. Rilling noted that previously, he appointed people to the two bodies but now it’s up for a Common Council vote.

Sumpter, who served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1969, worked as a Coordinator of Section 8 Program for the Stamford Housing Authority from 1976 to 1989, according to his resume. He is a general contractor specializing in home improvement.

Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) called Sumpter a “jewel of Norwalk,” a person “rich with knowledge” and the “heart to serve.”

“The Police Commission will be blessed, definitely highlighted by his humor, and his wit, and his lead to support the community in all that he does,” she said.

Council member Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) called Sumpter “a strong advocate for equitable housing and for equitable hiring practices,” a local leader and “a really important member of the South Norwalk and Norwalk community.”

He was on the Zoning Commission for a decade, she said.

Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) recalled serving on the Zoning Commission with Sumpter and learning a lot from him. One of his best qualities is his humor and good nature.

“He is not afraid to ask tough questions. And he has no problem analyzing the issue, cutting to the heart of the most important center of the issue and asking the exact right question at the exact right time,” Goldstein said.

Paskind has been the only rabbi at Congregation Beth El since 2015, according to her resume.

Goldstein called her “mother of two wonderful daughters,” a “truly dedicated” community member.

“Rabbi Paskind is someone who has time and again, helped both the Jewish community north but also the interfaith community writ large,” he said.

The votes to approve were unanimous.

