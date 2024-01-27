Quantcast

Super Bowl Ad Preview Party planned

Attendees at the Super Bowl Ad Preview Party will get to see the commercials before anyone else, according to a news release from sponsor Connecticut Chapter of the American Marketing Association. It’s on Thursday Feb. 8 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Pinstripes in the SoNo Collection, 100 Water St., South Norwalk.

Featured speakers are:

  • Bob Knorpp, NYU adjunct professor, “Cool Beans” podcast host, and regular contributor to Ad Age on brand value, social marketing, and digital accountability.
  • Ann Robertson, Cronin Agency executive creative director with clients including Mercedes-Benz, McAfee and Serena Williams Jewelry.
  • Ben Kunz, Mediassociates chief strategy officer featured in Ad Age, Adweek, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Fortune, and SiriusXM’s “Wharton School of Business Marketing Matters.”

There will be dinner, drinks, and networking opportunities.  Registration is at Super Bowl Ad Preview Event Tickets, Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite.

The American Marketing Association is said to be the world’s largest coalition of marketing professionals, having over 30,000 members spread across 75 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.  The Connecticut Chapter’s website is at AMA Connecticut (amact.org)

