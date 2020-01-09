Support Dathan over Wilms in District 142 State Rep. race

The voters of the 142nd rejected Fred Wilms two years ago for his failure to take on critical issues like healthcare, education and transportation infrastructure. Fred Wilms backed policies that ensure gridlock on I-95 and the Merritt and longer commutes on Metro-North. His transportation plan was to put everything on the state credit card.

His fiscal policies would have devastated Norwalk schools, parents and teachers – The new Norwalk High School (with 80% state funding) shows what we can do with state representatives who support our schools.

Fred Wilms actively worked to increase your healthcare bills. He voted to allow insurance companies to charge families more for essential health benefits.

Fred Wilms has a record of hurting Norwalk. Lucy Dathan has delivered for us.

Ed Camacho, Esq.

Chairman, Norwalk Democratic Town Committee