Support Democrats this Nov. 3

Let’s be real: the 2020 election ultimately comes down to consistent and trusted leadership for our city, our state, and our country. That is exactly why I am proud and hopeful for our 2020 Democratic candidates.

Norwalk and Connecticut’s future requires thoughtful leadership as we look to invest in and improve our local economy, address local challenges, and move through a global pandemic.

These are the top priorities of our Democratic candidates. They are invested in Norwalk. They have raised children here, started successful businesses, run non-profits, supported local organizations, attended houses of worship, and assisted community efforts throughout the pandemic. They will continue to represent our best interests from the federal level on down to the state level.

Like so many of you, I remain concerned about the direction of our country. We seem very divided as a nation, with different views regarding our future. But some things remain the same. Freedom of the press is essential. Treating each other with decency, kindness and humility is more important today than ever.

We need a healer, not a divider, to bring us together. A leader like Joe Biden. His vision for our country is in line with what we need to be and where we need to go.

Congress must continue to serve as a check against the executive branch. Congressman Jim Himes has shown himself time and again to be a distinguished leader with substance, intelligence, energy, and personal integrity. His leadership to hold the Trump administration accountable has been noticed by all.

At the state level, we must invest in our infrastructure to help our local residents and our businesses. Investing in healthcare, business innovation, and families gives everyone a reason to stay in Connecticut and to start companies and families here. Our Democratic slate understands these priorities and stands ready to lead.

As the Senate Majority Leader, Bob Duff has proven his deep knowledge of local and state issues. His strong approach aiming to revitalize our economy, focus on education, and improve our transportation/infrastructure distinguishes him from all opponents. From day one, he has stood up for all of us, and he will continue to do so.

Our candidates for the State House include incumbents Lucy Dathan, Chris Perone and Travis Simms. We are also happy to have Stephanie Thomas running again to represent the 143rd district. As a team, they have focused on tax relief, pandemic assistance, unemployment help, gradually raising the minimum wage, paid family medical leave, college affordability, and bringing back dollars to invest in Norwalk.

Again, ask yourself who you trust to be consistent and honest. Ask yourself if we can survive the next few years without thoughtful leaders guiding us through these challenging times.

Norwalk’s Democratic candidates support policies that propel Norwalk forward, not backward. I encourage you to support the Democratic candidates on Row A this November 3.

Eloisa Melendez

Chair of the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee