Support for Colin Hosten as Chair of the Norwalk Board of Education

I worked in the Norwalk Public Schools from 1973 to 2010 and I know firsthand how important public education is to Norwalk’s future, and how important a strong, sensitive Board of Education is to our schools.

Somehow the Board needs ensure that each student in Norwalk gets the best education possible, while also supporting all the teachers, staff, and administrators. And, in addition to normal maintenance, there are always facilities plans that need to be reviewed and expanded. All of this happens in a city where, while many residents support education, many residents feel that their local taxes are too high.

Colin and I have served together on our neighborhood HOA, and I have observed, firsthand, his willingness to work hard, as well as his commitment to hearing all sides of an issue and his unfailing consideration for everyone’s point of view. Colin believes in consensus. (Something I wish I could say about more politicians.) Colin cares about Norwalk and is deeply committed to Norwalk’s schools and all our students. I will be supporting his re-election on November 2, and hope that you do, too.

Louise Flax