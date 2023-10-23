Support NancyOnNorwalk: SpaceCat Nov. 1

I am writing to urge our community to come together and support NancyOnNorwalk (NON). Having had the privilege of serving on the board for almost a year now, I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and tireless commitment that Nancy Chapman brings to the Norwalk community.



Nancy’s dedication knows no bounds; late evenings through the midnight hours find her tirelessly crafting stories that shed light on true local issues. While Norwalk sleeps, Nancy is writing, ensuring that our community stays informed about what truly matters. Alongside Nancy, a dedicated team of trusted individuals work tirelessly to deliver local news and conduct video interviews on the NON platform. Harold, Kelly, and Paul to name a few.



This is a grassroots operation, but it is undeniably effective. NON has provided our community with a vital voice, giving a platform to stories that might otherwise go untold. Behind the scenes, the board works diligently to sustain the efforts of NancyOnNorwalk.com, a platform conceived as the go-to source for Norwalk residents to access unvarnished, nonpartisan news about our city.



NancyOnNorwalk is not here to replicate traditional print newspapers online; it exists to pull back the curtain and shine a nonpartisan spotlight on how Norwalk is governed. It uncovers the issues and decisions that have the most profound impact on our lives, our wallets, and our safety. It’s all Norwalk! As an independent, nonprofit news service, NancyOnNorwalk’s sole allegiance is to its readers.



As a member of the board and a reader, I invite all to attend the Pre-Election News Match Event at Space Cat Brewing Company on November 1 at 6pm. This event offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with Nancy and fellow Norwalk residents who share a passion for our community. If you’re reading this, you’re already a valued reader, and we appreciate your support. Let’s come together to make NewsMatch a resounding success and make certain that Nancy On Norwalk continues to be a vital resource for our community.



Thank you for your support and dedication.



Please attend and show your appreciation to the people that bring you Norwalks news.



Diana Paladino Christopher

Board, NancyOnNorwalk