Support NancyOnNorwalk this Giving Day

Dear Readers,

Today is Giving Day, the annual fundraiser for local nonprofits, supported by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

You will be hearing from many community organizations – including us – asking for donations. We all appreciate any support you can give. Whether it’s $1 or $10,000 – every gift truly makes a difference.

This past year was particularly challenging, and reporting on COVID-19 wasn’t easy. But the future looks good, as vaccinations continue and infection rates go down. We are committed to keeping you informed – whether it’s about vaccines, local budget issues, or controversial zoning matters.

We’re here for all of you, and will continue to do what we do – shining a light on Norwalk and providing local news stories that would otherwise go untold.

Thank you all for your ongoing support.

Cheers,

Claire Schoen

Board President

NancyOnNorwalk

 

