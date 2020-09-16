Supporting Jim Himes, Bob Duff and Lucy Dathan

As the District D Co-Chairs for the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee, we are honored to support our incumbent candidates for re-election this November 3.

On the federal level, Jim Himes has continued to support Norwalk and the Fourth District throughout COVID-19 and setbacks from the Trump presidency. Himes has helped process thousands of unemployment applications, supported seniors and veterans, encouraged new businesses to come to the Fourth District, brought home millions of dollars in grants to support small businesses, education and local economic development.

At the local level, Bob Duff and Lucy Dathan continue to stand up for all of us. They both co-sponsored legislation to gradually raise the minimum wage so workers are paid fairly and can support their families and to support paid family medical leave so no one has to choose between supporting a family member or their job.

Health care is a huge focus at the federal and local levels. Jim Himes has been advocating to improve the Affordable Care Act and protect coverage for pre-existing conditions and Bob Duff and Lucy Dathan have voted to cap insulin prices in Connecticut and co-sponsored legislation to extend telehealth benefits through March 15th, 2021 so people can see their doctors and get help from home.

Himes, Duff and Dathan know and respect our Norwalk values. When the national rhetoric is divisive, these key leaders work to reach across the aisle and work in a bipartisan way to get the job done.

Vote Jim Himes for Congres, Bob Duff for State Senate and Lucy Dathan for State Representative this November 3.

Lauren Gray

Lynne Moore

Norwalk DTC District D Co-Chairs