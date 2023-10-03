SVU detectives make bust in report of child being sexually assaulted

A Norwalk man was arrested Friday in connection to a juvenile’s report of being sexually assaulted when he or she was between 5 and 7-years old, Norwalk Police said.
Arrested: Edelson Martinez, 72, of 1 Silent Grove Court
Charges: Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, Four Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor
Bond: $250,000
Court Date: Oct. 13
The juvenile’s report of being sexually assaulted dates back two years, the news release said. “Detectives from the Special Victims Unit were able to secure an arrest warrant for Edelson Martinez after a lengthy and detailed investigation.” SVU detectives arrested him while he was walking to his home.
