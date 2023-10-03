Quantcast
SVU detectives make bust in report of child being sexually assaulted

By


Edelson Martinez, 72, of 1 Silent Grove Court. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man was arrested Friday in connection to a juvenile’s report of being sexually assaulted when he or she was between 5 and 7-years old, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: Edelson Martinez, 72, of 1 Silent Grove Court

Charges: Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, Four Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor

Bond: $250,000

Court Date: Oct. 13

The juvenile’s report of being sexually assaulted dates back two years, the news release said. “Detectives from the Special Victims Unit were able to secure an arrest warrant for Edelson Martinez after a lengthy and detailed investigation.” SVU detectives arrested him while he was walking to his home.  

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

