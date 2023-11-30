Friday night Pub Crawl highlights new micro-transit service

(Contributed)

A Pub Crawl co-sponsored by Norwalk’s newly expanded Wheels 2U micro-transit service and local advocacy group Sustainable Streets is planned for tonight, Friday Dec. 1. You’ll enjoy a night on the town and learn about Wheels 2U when you hop aboard the bus at B.J. Ryan’s (57 Main Street, 7 p.m.), American Legion Post 12 (60 County St., 8 p.m.), Tavern On 7 (611 Main Ave., 9 p.m.), and Spacecat Brewing Company (57 Chestnut St., 10 p.m.). A news release asks that you “drink responsibly and behave appropriately.”

To get more info, call Tanner Thompson at {317}750-0900, or email him at [email protected].