Take the RDA survey and enter to win a $200 gift card

An online survey seeking Norwalk residents’ views regarding possible creation of “a dedicated funding source for stormwater management and infrastructure investment” has been put forth by city government and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency. The anonymous survey, which also touches upon “social equity,” “local economic conditions,” and “the overall business environment,” is said to take no more than ten minutes to fill out, and is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. According to a news release, respondents become eligible to enter a drawing for a $200 Visa gift card.

The survey is at Norwalk Stormwater Management Survey. Submission deadline is Sunday, June 30.