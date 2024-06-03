Quantcast
,

Take the RDA survey and enter to win a $200 gift card

By


Once Around the City cube

An online survey seeking Norwalk residents’ views regarding possible creation of “a dedicated funding source for stormwater management and infrastructure investment” has been put forth by city government and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency. The anonymous survey, which also touches upon “social equity,” “local economic conditions,” and “the overall business environment,” is said to take no more than ten minutes to fill out, and is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. According to a news release, respondents become eligible to enter a drawing for a $200 Visa gift card.

The survey is at Norwalk Stormwater Management Survey. Submission deadline is Sunday, June 30.

Recommended

Once Around the City
54th Annual River Ramble in Pinkney Park, Sunday July 13
Tickets go on sale tomorrow for annual PorchJam June 8
Tickets go on sale tomorrow for annual PorchJam June 8
Eversource transmission cables: City got $60K to cover future dock-related costs, Harbor and Shellfish Commissions want more assurance
Eversource transmission cables: City got $60K to cover future dock-related costs, Harbor and Shellfish Commissions want more assurance

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

“It’s just as frustrating for us”: Norwalk officials, residents discuss enforcement in the city

Norwalk school district struggles to meet budget cap set by the city

Norwalk police receive approval for six automatic license plate readers

New principal at Kendall Elementary School lauded as team player, difference maker

New street lights coming to Cossitt, Scribner after residents’ petition

Recent Comments