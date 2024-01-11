Target on track to open on Connecticut Avenue

Artist’s rendering of the Target planned for 680 Connecticut Ave.

Norwalk issued a building permit Wednesday to allow alterations to the former Walmart on Connecticut Avenue to transform it into a Target, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews.

The Planning and Zoning Commission granted approval for the alterations on May 3. The simple application asked that a two-bay loading dock be added to the rear of the building. Then-Commissioner Mike Mushak argued for a sidewalk along Richards Avenue and trees to obscure the large blank wall along Richards but was told the site plan modification did not give the Commission the power to require changes.

“I think Target wants to be a good neighbor,” Mushak said. “Certainly, they’re going to be welcomed into Norwalk. I think a lot of people are excited about this, you know, this change. And did we need two Walmarts in Norwalk? No. … I think it would be a very nice public gesture.”

The retail building on the 10-acre property dates to the 1960s, according to Mushak, who said he thought it was originally a Bradlees.

Owner Equity One LLC sought the P&Z approval; Dino DeLaurentiis of Westport is also listed as owner on P&Z materials. Target would be a tenant.

Screenshot of the applicant’s site plan, showing planned alterations to the facade of 680 Connecticut Ave.

In addition to the loading dock behind the building, façade alterations would remove the peaks and flatten the roof line. A traffic island would be moved.

A rumor has recently alleged that Target had pulled out of the deal because the City had not adapted to parking requests.

Parking was not a major issue in the 24-minute May 3 P&Z discussion, which ended in a unanimous vote to approve the site plan modifications.

Commissioner Tamsen Langalis asked if Target had attempted to compare the number of shoppers going into Walmart with the number of shoppers expected at a Target. She called that relevant because the lot was always full when Walmart was in business there.

Target had reviewed the City’s requirements for parking and found that the site is in compliance, representative John Schmitz said.

Commissioner Nick Kantor asked about solar panels and sound barriers; Mushak pressed for a sidewalk rather than a dirt path along Richards, where Norwalk Community College students walk, and trees. Commission Chairman Lou Schulman said the parking lot is ugly and wondered if plantings could mitigate that issue.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said he considered the site the “poster child” for validating the zoning changes that were then proposed and have since been approved. But the application was “basically retail tenant swapping” and didn’t rise to the level that would give the Commission the authority to demand changes.

“It’s an older site plan,” Schmitz said. “The project was clearly in compliance with zoning regs when it was constructed and still is, but we do have a number of trees that are there today.”

The approval was contingent on a TMP (Transportation, Mobility, and Parking) review. Mushak said he was satisfied with that.

It appears to be full steam ahead.

On Wednesday, Woods Mathews said, “In December, the City’s Planning and Zoning Department issued a zoning permit for Target’s new store at 680 Connecticut Avenue. Since then, Target has dropped off their building plans to our Building & Code Enforcement Department. Today, the property owner was issued a permit for site work, including a new loading dock at the back of the building, and other site preparation work. Prior to opening, Target will need a permit for their interior work.”