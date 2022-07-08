Taxes due by Aug. 1; Oyster Festival; YWCA names CEO

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Pay up!

Norwalk residents need to pay their property tax bills and sewer use charges by Monday, Aug. 1. The official due date is July 1, but a grace period gives you until Aug. 1 to shell out the dough. The tax collector’s office has been mailing out the bills, which reflect the first installment generated by the 2021 Grand List. You pay tax on real estate, motor vehicles and business personal property.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt anyone from interest charges. Per state law, interest is charged on all late payments, with no exceptions. If you’re not sure how much you owe, look it up at at http://my.norwalkct.org/eTaxbill/.

How do you pay?

Go to the Tax Collector’s Office at City Hall, 125 East Ave. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and pay by check, money order, cash, credit card, debit card, or ATM card.

Or

Pay at a Norwalk branch of Bankwell, Fairfield County Bank, M & T Bank, Norwalk Bank and Trust, Patriot National Bank, or Webster Bank. This will work until August 1. You don’t need to be a customer of the bank.

Or

Call (203) 318-9523 and pay with a credit card, debit card, ATM card or an electronic check (“E-Check” or ACH payment). The charge for an E-Check is $1.25.

Or

Pay online at invoicecloud.com/cityofnorwalkct, using a credit card, debit card, ATM card or E-Check.

Or

Pay by mail. Use the response envelope you received with your tax bill, or use your own envelope addressed to “City of Norwalk’s Tax Collector’s Office, 125 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.” Your mailed payment must show a USPS postmark no later than August 1 or it will be considered to be late. As long as it’s postmarked by Aug. 1, it’ll be considered timely regardless of when it hits the tax collector’s office.

You’d be smart to avoid paying via your bank’s phone or electronic payment service, because the payment will be sent without a postmark, and if it reaches the tax collector’s office after Aug. 1, it’ll be deemed late regardless of when you authorized it. If you do use an electronic payment service but your payment can’t be processed because you gave inaccurate or incomplete info, you’ll be charged a $20 return transaction fee, as with a check that bounces.

If you pay late, you’ll owe more. Payments received between Aug. 2 and Aug. 31 will accrue a 3% add-on (1.5% per month for July and August). After Aug. 31, further monthly increases will occur.

Regarding motor vehicle clearance, the tax collector puts forth the following advisory:

“The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages taxpayers to go online to process transactions. You can verify your tax status and other compliance issues with the DMV online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at www.ct.gov/dmv/online If you pay by credit card through the City’s service portal (Invoice Cloud), either by phone or online, you will not receive immediate clearance for the DMV. If you choose to pay through Invoice Cloud, clearance for the DMV will take at least two business days. The City will not process your payment until the business day after you make it; and will then submit your clearance to the DMV electronically that evening. You will be clear with the DMV on the morning of the next business day. Accordingly, you will not be cleared to register with the DMV until two business days after making the initial payment through the Invoice Cloud service. Payments made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office window are cleared with the DMV overnight, allowing residents to register with the DMV on the following business day. If a tax clearance for the DMV is needed, please do not use the E-Check option for a payment method. If you choose to use this method, the Tax Collector’s Office may not be able to clear you for registration for as long as 30 days unless you can show that the check has cleared your account. The best way to avoid problems with compliance at the DMV is to pay your motor vehicle taxes on time.”

Oyster Fest

Who doesn’t love Norwalk’s Oyster Festival! The 44th annual edition of the city’s widely renowned seaside extravaganza is slated for Friday Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at Veterans Park, 42 Seaview Avenue, according to a news release from event host Norwalk Seaport Association. Here’s this year’s stellar entertainment lineup:

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nashville-based superstar Jana Kramer, known for her iconic ballad “I Got the Boy (She Got The Man)” and her dramatic role as Alex Dupre on TV series “One Tree Hill,” will take the stage.

On Saturday night, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot return for a second year of headlining the Festival. Longstanding Billy Joel sideman DelGuidice fills his nights off from gigging with the Piano Man by fronting his own ensemble. Opening the show will be powerhouse mainstream rocker Alex Shillo. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m. Sunday, it’ll be Get the Led Out, a polished Led Zeppelin tribute band notable for maintaining audience excitement througout its deft two-hour juggling of Zep’s canon.

The festival’s chairman, Seaport Association President Mike Reilly said “The Norwalk Oyster Festival and the music that we provide, free of charge, with admission, is always highly anticipated and world-class. This year, festival-goers will be entertained by a wide variety of musical genres from country to rock and roll from as far as Nashville! We think that many different styles of music are a great way to celebrate the 44th annual Norwalk Oyster Festival…so get ready to party and enjoy! Our volunteers have been working around the clock to make this year’s festival extra special because we know that the Norwalk Oyster is a tradition for so many people – from near and far and that makes us happy. We would also like to give a special shout out to First County Bank, our main sponsor that helps to make this festival happen.”

Get your tickets at Norwalk Seaport Association Events | Eventbrite https://www.seaport.org.

YWCA

Attorney Jaime Perri is named CEO of YWCA Darien/Norwalk according to a news release. Perri is a North Haven resident whose practice centers on on civil rights litigation, employment law and business law. She is Sacred Heart University’s executive director of Horizons, an educational nonprofit serving children from under-resourced communities, and she was The Foote School’s Horizons’ founding executive director at in 2014.

During her 10 years as a University of New Haven adjunct professor, she taught Global Legal Systems and Employment Law, and “Equality and the Law,” a self-created course examining socioeconomic status and race.

YWCA Board of Directors member Aidan Welsh said, “Jaime’s past experience serving low-income families, combined with her extensive professional expertise and her passion for the organization will be invaluable to our organization,”

Perri said, “I really love the strong sense of community in Darien and the YWCA’s place in it. The organization has such an important and rich history in the community and will continue to further its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. We are excited to offer new programming this fall to complement the landmark programs that we have become known for.”

The YWCA’ website is at www.ywcadn.org. Their phone is (203) 655-2535.