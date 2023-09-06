TCC names new executive director

Rachel Simon. (Contributed)

Rachel Simon is named Executive Director at Norwalk-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit Triangle Community Center. Currently serving as Chair of the Westchester County LGBTQ Advisory Board, she had been Pace University’s Director of the Office of Gender and Sexuality.

In a news release, Simon stated, “After 25 years in higher education, and many more as an activist, advocate and educator focused on social justice, I’m thrilled to join TCC as the Executive Director. I plan to continue TCC’s excellent, wide-ranging advocacy work on behalf of Connecticut’s LGBTQ+ community. I’ll bring an anti-racist, intersectional, and DEI lens to the ever-evolving, inclusive work of TCC. I look forward to working with TCC’s staff and volunteers, and partnering with community allies to effect meaningful change in Connecticut. As the rights of the marginalized are under organized attack nationally, I will work with TCC to bolster policies and programs to protect queer and trans youth, and center BIPOC queer voices.”

Triangle Board Chair Colin Hosten said, “Rachel is exactly the leader TCC needs in this moment. She understands the work that needs to be done, she knows the communities we serve, and she brings a unique blend of empathy, kindness, and curiosity to support our amazing staff and volunteers in fulfilling TCC’s mission of providing programming and resources that nurture growth and connection within the LGBTQ+ community throughout Connecticut.”

Triangle’s website is at www.ctpridecenter.org.