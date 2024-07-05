Quantcast

Tell us your story: permitting a small business in Norwalk

One of the challenges of opening a business anywhere is navigating the red tape required to get your business off the ground. 

We’ve heard a few stories about what it takes to get the right permits in Norwalk, and some of the stories aren’t pretty. Whether it’s a stalled approval of floor plans or miscommunication about which city agencies require approvals — the process is complicated and can be daunting for any small business.

What’s been your experience in getting a permit in Norwalk? We want to hear it. 

Take our survey or send us an email at ‘[email protected]‘ with the subject line: “Norwalk permits” and we’ll take a look.

