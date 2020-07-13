Tell your legislators you support absentee ballots

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Norwalk (LWV) thanks you for covering the important issue of getting Connecticut (CT) state legislators to act on making “no excuse” absentee ballot applications available to voters for the November election.

Absentee ballots are the only available safe alternative for CT voters of any age who are at risk of illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our legislators need to pass legislation that will protect their constituents in the November 3rd election—no one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote.

We need 36 of our state Senators and 151 of our state Representatives to work across the aisle to make this happen for the November 3 election. This work must be completed by July 29 or sooner.

While many legislators have been working hard behind the scenes to bring forward legislation on absentee ballots and police accountability, this should be done in public view. And our media need to keep informing Connecticut voters about how our legislators are fulfilling their duty to protect voters and our democracy.

The LWV of Norwalk urges citizens to reach out to their elected officials and thank them for supporting safe voting in November or urge them to take a stand to protect all voters and poll workers by making absentee ballot applications available to all eligible voters.

Laura Smits and Debra D’Arinzo

Co-Coordinators: League of Women Voters of Norwalk, CT