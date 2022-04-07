Today, April 12, in states across the nation, people are participating in Thank Election Heroes Day to acknowledge and express their gratitude to their local election officials for ensuring that the vote of every eligible voter is safely and securely counted.

A recent national study from the Brennan Center for Justice found that one in five local election administrators say they are likely to leave their jobs before the 2024 presidential election. The poll shows that the most common reason why election officials were planning to leave their jobs was that too many politicians were attacking “a system that they know is fair and honest.” While disinformation is making the job much harder, increasing harassment and even death threats are making the jobs more dangerous as well. During the pandemic, election workers put their lives on the line to do their jobs, so that we could cast our votes safely.

Our election officials are critical to the effective functioning of our democracy and elections. The folks in the Registrar and Town Clerk’s offices at Norwalk’s City Hall are our friends, neighbors, and fellow community members. It’s essential that we stand alongside them, offering our support to manage this critical democratic process. It is imperative that the federal and state government provide the financial resources necessary to ensure that our elections officials have the resources to run safe and secure local, state and federal elections effectively.

We are grateful and strongly support our Norwalk election officials.

The Norwalk League of Women Voters would like to praise the excellent work of the Norwalk elections team and advocate for further support of their efforts.

With gratitude,

Deb D’Arinzo and Laura Smits, Co-Conveners

Norwalk League of Women Voters