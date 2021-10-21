Thank you Colin Hosten and Sarah LeMieux

I’ve served on the Board of Education for nearly two years. In that time, I’ve had the pleasure of serving alongside Colin Hosten and Sarah Lemieux, and the privilege of learning from Colin while he served as our Chair over the past year, and from Sarah the year prior. While the Board of Education is not tasked with the day-to-day operation of schools, the Chair position is a demanding role, and in this particular moment of time, it’s been compounded by new challenges resulting from the pandemic. There was no playbook for what Colin and Sarah stepped into, but they adapted and have navigated us through extraordinary times. It would have been easy for them to succumb to the pressure of a small (yet loud) group of critics, or lean into the protections of partisan politics. They did neither. They immersed themselves in both our educational challenges and the opportunities in front of us. When emotions ran high, they prioritized student outcomes, while absorbing relentless personal attacks that are often grounded in misinformation. They’ve extended a calm and clear voice to conversation. They are collaborative and respectful.

Being on the Board of Education has been the most rewarding work that I’ve done in my lifetime, and I deeply appreciate that with Colin and Sarah at the helm, our discussions and decisions as a Board have remained apolitical. As their colleague, I’m grateful to Colin and Sarah for both their critical thinking and their compassionate approach to our District’s vision. As a mother, I’m thankful for their role in NPS’s pandemic response plan, which has been held up as a model throughout the state.

Colin Hosten is up for reelection on November 2nd. Colin has demonstrated the discipline, resilience, and skill of an effective Board of Education member while striving for continuous innovation and improvement. I’ll proudly be supporting him at the polls.

Erica DePalma

Board of Education member