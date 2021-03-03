Thank you for helping others

Person-to-Person (P2P) would like to thank the community for supporting the record levels of assistance it has provided since the start of the pandemic. In 2020, P2P’s emergency assistance programs provided groceries to prepare 1.9M home-cooked meals, over $850,000 in financial support and holiday programs to support families and individuals struggling to make ends meet. More than 2,000 winter coats were distributed in partnership with Beiersdorf’s Keep Norwalk Warm event, more than double last year’s distribution. And rather than cancel its annual Toy Store, P2P created a winter wonderland drive-through distribution so 2,000 children could receive board games, books, stuffed animals and gift cards for toys.

We would like to acknowledge the many businesses, groups and individuals that hosted donation drives, raised funds or volunteered to make these holiday events successful. Thank you to Beiersdorf and Denise Zenevitch for longstanding sponsorship of Keep Norwalk Warm, and Darlene Young, Neil Rennie, the City of Norwalk and Kristin Calve for support. The Velaj Foundation, BNY Mellon, Tudor Investment Corporation & Employees and Eric & Wendy Blattman were instrumental in making Toy Store happen, as were Gordon & Laura Devens, Wendy & Dan Moore and their families. Stepping Stones Museum for Children gave us new puzzles and Flexo Converters donated gift bags, which were decorated by our friends at Star, Inc., Girl Scout Troops 50469 and 50378, The King School, New Canaan Country School, and the REACH students at St. Jerome Church.

Thank you to the creative and committed Toy Store steering committee members: Lisa Koorbusch, Katie Carr, Amy Gold, Nicole Intile, Katie McCormick, Becky Palmer, Martha Parizot, and Vicky Pulido-Castellanos, Jeremy Leone, Megan McGrath, Judy Marzen, with help from Allyson Magda, Laura Devens and Rick Buellesbach and countless volunteers who donated their time to bring joy to 2,000 children.

Dozens of local businesses and community groups supported P2P’s holiday programs and include Chelsea Piers, Church of Holy Spirit, Dance on the DL, Darien Boy Scout Troop 53, Darien HS Blue Wave Football, Darien Butcher Shop, Darien Rotary, First United Methodist Church of Stamford, Fox’s of Stamford, Fox Run Elementary School and Lynn Sadlon, Employees from Grant Thornton Stamford, HAVYN, Hollow Tree Storage, Kids Helping Kids, Kimberly Tapscott Realty Group/Keller Williams, The King School, Lanphier Day Spa, Macy’s Stamford, Make-Modern, Neilsen’s Florist and Garden Shop, NCL New Canaan, Canaan Parish NCL, NCL Westport, Nick Rongoe/CBRE, Norwalk Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, OPUS for Person to Person, Palmer’s Market, Ranger Ready Repellant, Rep. Lucy Dathan, Ring’s End Lumber, Rowayton Gardener’s Club, Sacred Heart University Community Outreach, St. Clement’s Church, St. Jerome Church, St. Mark’s Preschool New Canaan, Sen. Bob Duff, Sipstirs, SLOBS New Canaan, SLOBS Westport, The Bar Method Darien and Warby [email protected] Collection.

Over 100 individual volunteers gave their time to P2P’s holiday programs – far too many to name here. We are thankful to each and everyone one of them! P2P is grateful to operate within the Stamford/Norwalk community and thanks everyone who has supported us as we continue to offer record levels of healthy food, casework services, financial and material support to those affected by the pandemic.

