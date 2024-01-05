Quantcast

Thank you, Rilling administration, for improvements to Wall Street area

By


Letters to the editor. Send signed letters to Nancy@NancyOnNorwalk.com with a suggested headline.

As we venture forward into the new year 2024, the Wall Street Neighborhood Association would like to formally extend thanks and congratulations to Mayor Harry Rilling, and his administration, for their hard work on improving the Wall Street neighborhood throughout 2023. 

From the Christmas decorations, tree lighting with Santa, the new fencing surrounding the Norwalk River at Freese Park along with the removal of all invasive trees and shrubs below, fixing the sidewalk and iron/stone work adjacent to Klondike Park, followed up with the new pedestrian friendly parking layout, and including opening the Business Development Center at 3 Belden – this is all very appreciated. 

We also want to acknowledge and thank the Mayor and his team for the numerous public meetings held to hear from the people, to encourage their input, and report on progress. When the people spoke out against the reverse angle parking, you responded with decisive action. This type of open dialogue and responsiveness is a clear measure of good government that we can all be proud to have in the city of Norwalk. 


We eagerly anticipate the other improvements on your schedule in the new year.

Marc Alan, President

Wall Street Neighborhood Association (501c3)

Comments

One response to “Thank you, Rilling administration, for improvements to Wall Street area”

  1. Brad Craighead

    Super Cheers in 2024 to the WSNA !

    Looking forward to partnering with you and the City Hall Neighborhood Assn to raise awareness and promote the revitalization of Norwalk’s Historic Downtown area.
    From East Ave to The Green to Wall Street – our Neighborhood thrives on Connection and Community Building that’s enhanced by the types of projects and support from the City that you’ve highlighted in your Letter.

    Btw – your new website is fabulous – with over a hundred independent businesses, retailers, restaurants / bars / etc. there’s a thriving colony in the broader Downtown area that’s both surprising and powerful.

    Bradford P. Craighead
    Norwalk Green Association

