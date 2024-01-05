Thank you, Rilling administration, for improvements to Wall Street area

As we venture forward into the new year 2024, the Wall Street Neighborhood Association would like to formally extend thanks and congratulations to Mayor Harry Rilling, and his administration, for their hard work on improving the Wall Street neighborhood throughout 2023.

From the Christmas decorations, tree lighting with Santa, the new fencing surrounding the Norwalk River at Freese Park along with the removal of all invasive trees and shrubs below, fixing the sidewalk and iron/stone work adjacent to Klondike Park, followed up with the new pedestrian friendly parking layout, and including opening the Business Development Center at 3 Belden – this is all very appreciated.

We also want to acknowledge and thank the Mayor and his team for the numerous public meetings held to hear from the people, to encourage their input, and report on progress. When the people spoke out against the reverse angle parking, you responded with decisive action. This type of open dialogue and responsiveness is a clear measure of good government that we can all be proud to have in the city of Norwalk.



We eagerly anticipate the other improvements on your schedule in the new year.

Marc Alan, President

Wall Street Neighborhood Association (501c3)