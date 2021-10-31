The ballot has two sides!

Please make sure that when you vote, either in person or absentee, that you turn your ballot over.

Whatever your political affiliation, it is important to remember that the down ticket candidates who may end up on the reverse side of the ballot give up their time and energy when they seek the opportunity to serve the Norwalk Community.

The least we voters can do in return is to make sure we acknowledge those candidates, by taking the time to look at both sides of the ballot.

Thank you.

Kathleen Mary Tepper