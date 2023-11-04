The Blue Beard Guy

I first met John Levin in August of 1995. I was six years old and I’d just spent the last few years living in Croatia as a refugee from Bosnia, where I was born. I remember he had this loud laugh and perhaps most importantly for me at the time, he had a pool at his house.

Later on, I learned that John was one of the main organizers among a few dozen volunteers who had decided to sponsor a Bosnian refugee family to come to the U.S. These people volunteered their time to help complete strangers who didn’t speak English to adjust to life in the U.S. They did so out of a sense of compassion for others and to help out those in need. Nearly 30 years later, I have the opportunity to return that act of kindness and tell you a bit about John and why he’d be great for Norwalk’s Common Council.

John has always been kind of weird guy. He was always much more direct than most Americans I’d known, yet he carries himself in a way that shows he’s comfortable with who he is. One day my mom says to me, “Did you see John on Facebook?! He has a blue beard!” Of course he does, I thought. Not surprising at all. But at the same time, he is someone who is open with who he is and someone who is very active in his community. I’d often see posts on social media of him volunteering or attending a rally in support of some cause or another. When I learned he was running for Common Council in Norwalk, I again was not surprised at all.

Looking back on it today, I see what a sacrifice it was for John and his wife Diane to give up so much of their time to help my family. They organized and coordinated with many other people to take my mom grocery shopping, help my dad find a job, teach English to me and my sister, and on one occasion, adopt a cat without my parents’ knowledge. But John knew better than they did at the time that a pet would help my sister and I adjust to our new life, and would help use cope with the trauma of our childhood.

John is running with transparency in government as his number one issue. I can tell you from personal experience, this is perfectly in line with who he is as a person. He has always been very open about his experiences and his ideas but willing to engage and challenge those ideas. I believe this will make him a tremendous asset to Norwalk Common Council.

Edin Fako