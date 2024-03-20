Quantcast
The City’s Planned Budget Increase Is Inequitable

Dear Neighbors,

I would like to bring to your attention a planned Norwalk city budget increase that I think is very inequitable and potentially financially detrimental to many Norwalk residents, especially in Districts 1, 2, 3, 6 (Downtown Norwalk, South Norwalk, East Norwalk, Rowayton). The planned tax increases: ~$2,000 tax bill increases for Districts 1, 2, and 3 and ~$3,700k for Rowayton. Motor vehicle taxes will also be increased to the maximum allowed in spite of declining motor vehicle assessments

Under the plan, all residents would lose, but especially the ones in Downtown Norwalk, South Norwalk, East Norwalk, and Rowayton. Some residents there might have to move, unfortunately impacting the lowest income residents the most. 

And who are the winners:

  • Commercial (businesses) whose taxes would decline by 13%, driven by flat assessments and decreased mill rate. While some businesses might struggle, the vast majority should be fine in this economy making a 13% reduction in taxes unwarranted. 
  • City Hall whose budget assumes a 4% increase including hiring new people, i.e. City Hall employees are not sharing the pain City Hall would be inflicting on its own residents (even if unintentionally, which I assume is the case)
  • Within Residential, residents of Districts 4 and 5 (more suburban / rural) would see median increases of ~$1,000 – still very high but much better than the residents of the more urban districts. District 5 (the most rural) in particular shows a 34.7% increase in Total Assessed Value, yet their median tax bill goes up “only” 9.9% (Still very high, but much lower than other districts which also have lower increases in assessed values)

So, businesses and City Hall win whereas residents suffer, particularly the more urban ones in Downtown Norwalk, South Norwalk, East Norwalk as well as Rowyaton.

Given the above seemingly inequitable budget, what can be done? Below are four points that I recommend:

  • Keep budget flat, or essentially 3.5% to 4.0% lower than the current plan. We trust we have elected officials capable enough to manage such a situation.
  • Keep taxes flat for Commercial and each Residential district by changing the mill rates on Commercial vs Residential and for each district too. Bridgeport has such a system, i.e. it’s feasible and something our representatives should be able to do.
  • Do not take money from the Rainy Day fund or borrow additional funds. These are for extreme situations, which generally mean a recession or some big city project that residents have approved. 
  • Address the school system which takes ~60% of the budget (and has deteriorated in English proficiency and absenteeism in recent years).
  • Above is only my personal view and I understand there might be other views and potential solutions, all of which should be respected. If anyone wants to find out more or express their views to City Hall, I suggest attending the Board of Estimate & Taxation Public Hearing meeting today, Wednesday March 20th, at 6:30 pm.(instructions at https://www.norwalkct.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=14640&month=3&year=2024&day=19&calType=0

Regards,

Konstantin Stoyanov, East Norwalk

Comments

8 responses to “The City’s Planned Budget Increase Is Inequitable”

  1. Skip Hagerty

    Sanctuary cities are expensive to run.

    1. Raymond Schier

      ….says the person who was recently cheering on waste, in the form of refilling of an expensive DEI position. Do you even live in Norwalk ?

    2. Kenneth Werner

      Mr. Stoyanov demonstrates it is possible to offer strong, fact-based criticism while remaining respectful and civilized. May he be a model for us all.

  2. Ana Tabachneck

    Maybe change the byline?

  3. Bill Waters

    Maybe move to Florida?

    1. Raymond Schier

      Maybe insist that city leaders ensure we live within our means ?

  4. John O’Neill

    Readers might find facts worth knowing:
    1) We live in a city with a $ 400 Million Annual Budget but do not have a Full Time Tax Assessor. In fact, Norwalk has not had a Tax Assessor for close to a year now. Some may argue Norwalk hasn’t had a Qualified Tax Assessor in a couple of years. If anyone reading this thinks that’s impossible — It’s not. One would think it’s an important job to fill, but obviously there are some in City Hall that think differently.

    2) After studying the revaluation quite closely, I would argue that at least one of the districts noted above is actually discounted in the 2023 revaluation. That means we all pay more while these wealthy properties are discounted by 20-40% or more. In my opinion that’s not fair. I would challenge a Middle School Math Teacher to have her students do a statistical analysis of the revaluation vs sales prices and let us know…. Yes, it really is that simple.

    3) If the Council members think this budget is tough, next year will be even more painful. Yes, the DC “Fun” money is drying up. By the way, it should be pointed out that the “Fun” money from Washington has been borrowed . Our school age children will be paying those bills down the road. Not sure why our elected officials have mentioned that?
     

  5. Bryan Meek

    Certainly we should be buying more and more $1350 garbage cans and throwing taxpayer funded holiday parties for out of town visitors. All this ECD is really driving up businesses (down 13% in the reval), so let the good times roll. Let’s get another EV to keep the one collecting dust that doesn’t work company. TO infinity and beyond!

Leave a Reply

