The Norwalk Art Space Annual Community Arts Bash scheduled for May 30

The Norwalk Art Space’s Annual Community Arts Bash Gala, benefitting the Art Space’s free education programs for local students is planned for Thursday May 30 from 6 until 9 p.m. Honorees will be Petty-Drayton Music Program sponsors Adria Petty, Charley Drayton, and Bernard Drayton.

According to a news release, there will be live and silent art auctions, and performances by:

Gail Ann Dorsey, a first-call singer/songwriter/instumentalist with hundreds of credits including sessions and tours with David Bowie, Bryan Ferry, Lenny Kravitz, and Gwen Stefani, plus three solo albums.

Jeffrey Gaines, whose three decades of performing span ten albums and tours with with Sting, Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Nicks, and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Catering will be by Marcia Selden Catering and acclaimed chef Bill Taibe.

Event Chair Nancy Lefkowitz said , “This year, The Norwalk Art Space will pay tribute to my dear friend, Adria Petty, a devoted mother, loyal friend, and talented filmmaker. Adria, the daughter of the late Tom Petty, continues her father’s legacy by enriching lives and uniting communities through the gift of art and music with the Petty-Drayton Music Program at the Art Space. Your financial support will directly contribute to providing free arts education for students in our community, ensuring that everyone has access to the transformative power of the arts. Will you join me?”

Tickets and Information are at www.thenorwalkartspace.org. The Norwalk Art Space is located at 455 West Avenue, on the corner of Butler Street. Email questions to [email protected] or call (203) 252-2840.