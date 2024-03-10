The Norwalk Art Space: new exhibit, an Art Bash, and funding support for classes

The Norwalk Art Space (photo via TNAS website)

“Harmony in Hues” opening

The Norwalk Art Space’s upcoming exhibit “Harmony in Hues” combines works by current and former resident artists Alejandra Gonzalez, McLee Mathias, Brie Miyoko, Remy Sosa and Tiara Trent. The opening reception will be this, Thursday March 14, from 6 until 8 p.m. featuring music by the Westhill Road Band and poetry by Alex Erbsland, and the exhibit will be viewable through Thursday May 16.

$25K grant from Fairfield County Community Foundation

The Art Space’s unique free art and music classes for local students recently got a healthy boost from a $25,000 grant from philanthropic coalition Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

Resident artists teach the classes in return for a year of free studio and exhibition space. According to a news release, twenty-four up-and-coming artist/mentors and at least 2,300 local students have benefitted from the facility’s programs since its 2021 opening.

Art Space Operations Director Katy Sullivan said ”The art economy as a whole continues to have a dramatic gender and racial imbalance, so we are committed to selecting annual cohorts of artists that consist of at least 50% female or nonbinary artists, and at least 50% artists of color. “We believe having art teachers who represent the wonderful diversity of Norwalk will attract new students to art and allow students to see themselves in art careers.”

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s website is at www.fccfoundation.org.

Arts Bash announced for May 30

An art show and auction, live music, and fine cuisine by Marcia Selden Catering, Bill Taibe, and the Art Space Café will be fun highlights of the Community Arts Bash on Thursday May 30 from 6 until 9 p.m. Honorees will be the Art Space’s Petty-Drayton Music Program Patrons Adria Petty, Bernard Drayton, and Charlie Drayton. Get tickets at The Norwalk Art Space | Kindful.

About the Art Space

The Norwalk Art Space opened in June 2021 and was founded by Alexandra Davern Korry (1959-2020), who purchased the original church and redesigned it into its current space. Alexandra’s goal was to try to bridge gaps and break barriers when she saw inequity or unfairness. As a brilliant lawyer, educator, and champion of civil rights, she structured TNAS’s programs with the hope of creating a sustainable virtuous cycle in which under-represented artists are provided free studios and exhibition space and under-served students are provided free classes taught by the artists. She envisioned a hub for the arts — a place that not only enriches the educational landscape for under-served students tuition-free, but also shines a spotlight on under-represented local artists who have been overlooked.

The Norwalk Art Space and Café is located at 455 West Avenue at the corner of Butler Street. Admission is always free. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday. The building is handicap accessible, with a ramp and elevator. There’s onsite parking, plus a parking lot across West Avenue with an entrance on Maple Street. Or use the back lot at Mathews Park right next door.