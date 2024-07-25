Quantcast
,

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts is preparing the next generation of artists

By


The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts banner. Photo Credits: Malik Brizan-Reed

NancyonNorwalk’s summer intern Malik takes us on a tour of the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, a creative haven where aspiring artists hone their skills with guidance from industry professionals. Founded in 2018, this conservatory offers a range of programs, including Musical Theatre, Dance, and Television/Film Performance. During the Pre-College Intensive Program, students participate in masterclasses, seminars, and workshops to prepare for a career in the arts. Watch our video to see the incredible journey these students are on and hear from them and the faculty about their experiences.

Recommended

The Norwalk Common Council
Five takeaways from the July 23 Common Council meeting
barge and crane parked in norwalk harbor
Norwalk Harbor: Open to all? Or ‘a dumping ground’ for barges? 
Norwalk hopes third time’s the charm for Wall Street Place development
Norwalk hopes third time’s the charm for Wall Street Place development

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Norwalk Board of Education appoints new principals for South Norwalk Elementary and P-Tech High

After years of delays, Wall Street Place construction will resume

Norwalk hopes third time’s the charm for Wall Street Place development

ON THE RECORD: Police Chief James Walsh sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation about policing in Norwalk

A political neophyte takes on State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff

Recent Comments