The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts is preparing the next generation of artists

NancyonNorwalk’s summer intern Malik takes us on a tour of the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, a creative haven where aspiring artists hone their skills with guidance from industry professionals. Founded in 2018, this conservatory offers a range of programs, including Musical Theatre, Dance, and Television/Film Performance. During the Pre-College Intensive Program, students participate in masterclasses, seminars, and workshops to prepare for a career in the arts. Watch our video to see the incredible journey these students are on and hear from them and the faculty about their experiences.
So nice of the DTC to just insert 2 people that the residents of District C probably couldn’t pick out…
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.