The Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, MLK Day and bulky waste guidelines

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk info:

Raising scholarship money to honor King

Attend the Mayor’s Ball, benefit STAR & YMCA

Norwalk issues 2020 bulky waste guidelines

Martin Luther King Day events

Community activists could raise $9,000 for the Norwalk NAACP scholarship fund with a pair of Martin Luther King Day events, the Rev. Jeffrey Ingraham said.

At 8 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church, the annual community breakfast will feature a talk on “Greek life then and now, stories from local fraternity and sorority members,” and a ticket price of $15, he said. Then at 7 p.m. in Concert Hall, the city-wide MLK event will feature the Rev. William Shaw of Philadelphia’s White Rock Baptist Church.

Part of the community’s focus at all MLK Day events is to raise money for the scholarship fund, he said. That goes beyond the ticket prices and includes soliciting donations, and churches and community organizations donate money.

“We could raise $8,000-9000,” he said.

Get ready for the 2020 Mayor’s Ball

The 2020 Mayor’s Masquerade Ball will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 31. at The Italian Center, 1620 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, according to a press release. A 6:30 reception will be followed by dinner, dancing and auctions beginning at 7:30, with open bar until 11. Black tie optional.

The Ball will benefit STAR, Inc., and the Norwalk YMCA. Individual tickets starting at $150, and sponsorships starting at $500 can be purchased at rebrand.ly/mayorsball.

Founded in 1952, STAR, Inc. annually serves more than 600 individuals afflicted with intellectual and developmental disabilities including down syndrome and autism.

The Norwalk YMCA’s stated mission is to strengthen community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Bulky waste collection 2020 details

Norwalk’s call-in bulky waste collection program for residents who receive City garbage collection will continue through 2020. Here are details noted in a press release and on the City’s website:

Each of four zones will get one pickup per month. For a zone map, click here.

Up to three pickups per year may be requested. All pickups will be on Wednesdays. Items must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on pickup day, and must not block the sidewalk or street. Pickup requests should be called in to (203) 854-3200 ext. 4. anytime up until 4:30 p.m. on the Monday before the scheduled Wednesday pickup. If a holiday falls on that Monday, requests can be made until noon on Tuesday. When calling, you must specify the items being placed at the curb. Items not specified in your call won’t be picked up.

Pickups cancelled due to inclement weather will be postponed until the next month.

The program is offered to residential properties only (up to four units). This collection is not available to commercial locations which receive City curbside garbage collection.

Items will only be collected from the residence generating the request. Placement of items on a neighbor’s pile constitutes illegal dumping.

Like items should be grouped together, because different trucks will collect different types of material.

Here’s the 2020 schedule, followed by item guidelines:

Acceptable items

Furniture

Mattresses

Rolled rugs/ carpets (maximum 4 ft.width)

Metal items

Metal appliances (washing machine, dryer, dishwasher, etc.) – must not contain Freon

Large plastic items (toys, outdoor chairs, etc.)

Unacceptable items:

Cardboard boxes, filled or empty

Household hazardous waste

Liquid waste including paint

Tires

Vehicles and motor parts, or anything with a title of ownership (motorcycles, trailers etc)

Propane tanks (these are accepted at Norwalk Transfer Station)

Construction & remodeling debris (concrete, sheetrock, masonry, toilets, sinks, pipes, shingles, tiles, furnaces, fiberglass etc. )

Single-stream recycling

Clothing & textiles

Electronics

Freon appliances (air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers etc.)

Failure to follow guidelines will result in items not being picked up. Further details are at https://www.norwalkct.org/ 1745/Bulky-Collection